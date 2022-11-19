Opinion

Underlying stats that prove Newcastle United are heading in the right direction

Newcastle United are heading in the right direction.

Not breaking news when you consider the results this season, indeed the results throughout 2022 for NUFC.

Nor indeed when it comes to what we watch with our own eyes, the performances a marked improvement on what we all saw back in 2021, to say the least.

This is how the Premier League table looks now and indeed will still do, when we reach Christmas 2022:

Just to back this up though, especially if you are dealing with outsiders / unbelievers, who are claiming that this current Newcastle United position is some kind of pure fluke, there are some underlying stats that massively back up what the results and our own eyes are telling us.

These two table are for the current season so far and are from TheOther14 who specialise in stats regarding the not ‘Big 6’ clubs.

The first one shows the number of touches your club’s players have had in the opposition box so far this season:

Then the second one shows the number of touches opposition clubs’ players have had in your box so far this season:

The stats above cover all matches played this season by the 14 clubs above, including against ‘Big 6’ clubs, not just amongst the other 14 teams.

So just going back to the full Premier League table above, Newcastle United have scored 29 goals and conceded only 11.

Newcastle United are joint top with Arsenal when it comes to conceding fewest goals.

Whilst only the other three clubs in the top four have scored more goals than NUFC.

Looking at the underlying stats above, this should come as no surprise.

As of the ‘other 14’, Newcastle United average more touches in the opposition box and only Brighton are marginally better when it comes to keeping the opposition touches to a minimum in your own box.

These are very very positive stats because it is as simple as that, if you are getting into the opposition’s penalty area far more than they are getting into yours, you are very definitely going to win more than you lose and are heading in the right direction.

