News

Two young Newcastle United stars called up for Scotland youth clash against Iceland

A pair of young Newcastle United stars have been called up for a Scotland youth match to be held at Motherwell.

Goalkeeper Jude Smith is named in the Scotland Under 21s squad to face Iceland.

Whilst the selection of Elliot Anderson has made headlines north of the border.

The 19 year old Newcastle winger / attacking midfielder has also played for England at Under 19s level, so Scotland are hoping he will commit to them in the long-term. These games in the younger age groups don’t tie down any player to playing for a particular country, that will be further down the line when at senior level potentially Elliot Anderson is set to have a permanent choice to make.

Scott Gemmill is the Scotland Under 21s boss and he is very happy to get the chance to include the 19 year old Newcastle player once again.

The Glasgow Times quoting Gemmill:

“Elliot did great for us in June and we are delighted to have him back.

“We are looking forward to working with him again.

“I know there has been speculation but as far as we are concerned he enjoyed playing for us in the summer and we’ll carry on until told otherwise.

“It’s a case of selecting him.

“I have obviously spoken to Steve Clarke regarding the players and we fully expect Elliot to come and play well for us as he did against Belgium in June.”

The Scotland Under 21s squad:

Elliot Anderson (Newcastle United), Connor Barron (Aberdeen), Ibane Bowat (Fulham), Kieron Bowie (Northampton Town, Tommy Conway (Bristol City), Adam Devine (Rangers), Ben Doak (Liverpool), Josh Doig (Verona), Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough), Jay Hogarth (Alloa), Leon King (Rangers), Sam Long (Boston United), Alex Lowry (Rangers), Connor McAvoy (Fulham). Cole McKinnon (Partick Thistle), Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell), Archie Meekison (Dundee United), Liam Morrison (Bayern Munich), Josh Mulligan (Dundee), Lewis Neilson (Hearts), Calvin Ramsay (Liverpool), Josh Reid (Coventry City), Connor Smith (Hearts), Jude Smith (Newcastle United)

For any Newcastle United fans up in the area who might fancy going along to watch Elliot Anderson and Jude Smith, the friendly at Fir Park (Motherwell) on November 17 will be free entry.

