Tim Sherwood selects 5 (FIVE!) Newcastle United players in his Premier League team of the season so far

Tim Sherwood has selected his Premier League team of the season, so far.

The former Tottenham and Blackburn player picking out the eleven players who he believes have excelled these past fourteen weeks.

The Qatar World Cup having interrupted things as we have gone past the third of a season point, heading towards halfway, with all Premier League clubs having played fourteen or fifteen matches so far.

Tim Sherwood selecting the following eleven players in his Premier League team of the season, so far, for Talksport:

Nick Pope (Newcastle United)

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

Sven Botman (Newcastle United)

William Saliba (Arsenal)

Dan Burn (Newcastle United)

Granit Xhaka (Arsenal)

Christian Eriksen (Man Utd)

Kevin De Bruyne (Man City)

Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham)

Miguel Almiron (Newcastle United)

Erling Haaland (Man City)

So, just the five (FIVE!) Newcastle United players selected by Tim Sherwood.

Sven Botman who has been absolutely superb, then another three Eddie Howe signings who cost a combined £35m (Pope £10m, Trippier £12m, Burn £13m) and finally Miguel Almiron, an exciting attacking player who Sherwood’s big mate Steve Bruce used as an extra defender.

Don’t want to be greedy but where are Bruno, Joelinton…