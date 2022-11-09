News

Tim Sherwood declares Newcastle United are now challengers – Eddie Howe and World Cup can be key

Tim Sherwood has a big warning for his old club.

The former Tottenham player declaring that Newcastle United are now a real challenger at the top end.

Tim Sherwood stating that there are now seven clubs competing for the top four.

As for why Newcastle United are now such a huge threat, Tim Sherwood pointing at one man as by far the biggest factor..

“I think Eddie Howe, at Newcastle, has bought well.

“He’s been very astute with his signings and might get a few more in January, while he’s also improved the players that were there anyway.”

Ahead of the final round of Premier League matches before the World Cup, this is how the Premier League table looks on Wednesday (9 November 2022) afternoon:

Newcastle United are of course the form team at the minute, six wins and a draw in their last seven PL matches seeing them soar into the top four and at the weekend move above Tottenham into third.

In their last four games, by contrast, Spurs got a lucky injury time winner against Bournemouth having been 2-0 down, whilst their other three games have seen defeats to big seven rivals Liverpool, Man Utd and…Newcastle United.

Tim Sherwood speaking to Fair Betting Sites about who could potentially make the Premier League top four this season:

“Man City will win the league, then it’s hard to not see Arsenal being in the top four.

“What’s more nagging for the Spurs fans – is the way Arsenal are playing this season – they are brave, the manager trusts his players, they are entertaining and go toe-to-toe with whoever they face. Plus, they are top of the league.

“Liverpool will start coming in the second half of the season, but haven’t been impressed with them. Man Utd and surely Chelsea have to get better and Newcastle have to be challengers for the top 4 too.

“In short, there’s probably seven teams trying to get into 4 places, so it’s going to be difficult, but Spurs certainly have a chance.”

Best Side(s) To Cope With Winter World Cup?

“Man City can cope with injuries as they’ve shown in the past they can win the Prem without a centre forward.

“So, the sides with the deep squads will be fine – yes, it will be like a ghost town at City’s training ground during the World Cup, but they will still be too strong when the league action returns.

“Southampton have only around 2 players at the World Cup – so anyone that wants to go in there and work with the players has a real chance during this period as it would be like a mini-pre season.

“Other sides, like Newcastle, could benefit from the break and kick on again in January, especially if they buy a few more too.”

Would 1995 Blackburn Be Competitive In Today’s Premier League?

“Hard to tell with generations – but I’d like to think we’d be very competitive.

“We played different styles, we could play football or have a fight with any team. We had the package, we had a group of leaders in the team who could find a way of getting over the line and obviously we had the best centre forward (Shearer) the league has ever seen.

“We had the Haaland of the 90’s!”

England Team To Play Against Iran in first World Cup Match In Qatar?

“My starting 11 won’t be the same as Gareth’s – obviously, but if I was the manager it would look like this.

“Ramsdale, James, Walker, Stones, Shaw, Rice, Bellingham, Mount, Grealish, Foden, Kane.”

Next England Boss:

“Eddie Howe would be my first choice {for next England manager} and Potter has claims too.

“As mentioned I’ve been impressed with Newcastle this season and what Eddie Howe is doing there, so he’d have to be a big contender.”

