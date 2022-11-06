Opinion

These are the Eddie Howe players who would have got into the Kevin Keegan Newcastle United team

For the overwhelming majority of Newcastle United fans, Kevin Keegan is the benchmark.

Whenever anything positive happens and things look on the up at St James’ Park, it is to the KK years in the 90s that people refer back to.

The Kevin Keegan playing style, the (relative!) success that he brought to the club, the amazing change in fortunes and journey he took us on.

Plus of course, the wonderful players that he put on the pitch.

Speaking of which, I know it is only very early days still of the Eddie Howe era, but have we already now got some players who could have made it into the wonderful Kevin Keegan team(s)?

Well, here’s a reminder of the standard that was set back in the day, the best players in each position under Kevin Keegan in those teams of the 90s:

Shaka Hislop / Pavel Srnicek

Barry Venison / Warren Barton

Steve Howey / Philippe Albert

Darren Peacock

John Beresford

David Batty / Lee Clark

Rob Lee

Peter Beardsley

David Ginola

Les Ferdinand / Andy Cole

Alan Shearer

My best Newcastle United side including current Eddie Howe contenders:

Nick Pope

Kieran Trippier

Sven Botman

Philippe Albert

Dan Burn / Matt Targett

Bruno Guimaraes

Rob Lee

Peter Beardsley

David Ginola

Les Ferdinand / Andy Cole

Alan Shearer

I think it is pretty clear where the dividing line generally is with these selections.

It isn’t that Kevin Keegan’s defence was weak (only conceded two more goals than Man Utd in that 1995/96 season), nor is it that Eddie Howe has no good attacking / midfield options.

Instead, it is simply the case of just how outstanding were so many of those attacking / midfielder players under Kevin Keegan, whilst now it is a case of just how good a job Eddie Howe has done in such a short space of time in defence, despite not a great deal of money spent, considering how many defenders he has had to bring in.

Of the Eddie Howe options…

Nick Pope has been excellent, Hislop wasn’t bad and of course we all loved, but I think Pope easily the best of the three keepers.

Kieran Trippier is a no-brainer at right-back, absolutely class.

Same with Sven Botman for me. Oozes quality.

The Dutch defender can play on the right side of the centre of defence, so that allowed a Holland / Belgium combination, with Philippe Albert.

At left-back, Bez did a great job, but personally, I think both Burn and Targett are better.

A special mention for Barry Venison here, back under Kevin Keegan he was a bit like Dan Burn is now for Eddie Howe. Arriving when older / experienced, Venison was superb at both (right) back and centre of defence, even excelling as a holding midfielder.

Moving forward in this combined team and just who can you leave out from that Kevin Keegan era???

I have cheated as well by having Sir Les and Andy Cole for just one position.

The likes of Shearer, Beardsley and Lee are players that simply can’t be left out under any circumstances. Whilst in the first half of that 1995/96 season, has there ever been a more thrilling sight than David Ginola in those opening four or five months?

The exception amongst the current players is of course Bruno Guimaraes. I think he would have fitted very nicely into that Kevin Keegan era team.

I hear some fans shouting Joelinton and indeed he is doing a great job. However, the likes of Lee and Beardsley were on a completely different level to the Brazilian when it came to creativity and attacking play in general.

My biggest positive of course is naturally that at last we have players again who can now be included in a Kevin Keegan NUFC team conversation.

Great times lie ahead for fans of Newcastle United.

