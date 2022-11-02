Opinion

These 6 Newcastle United players are undoubtedly Champions League quality

There is a lot of talk now about this group of Newcastle United players.

Eddie Howe arrived at St James’ Park just under a year ago and the change in circumstances has been phenomenal.

I think the only way to fairly try and sum up the change in how the fans feel about what is happening on the pitch under Eddie Howe compared to Steve Bruce, is to say that it feels on the same level as how supporters feel the ambition off the pitch is now, compared to what we all experienced for almost a decade and a half under Mike Ashley.

Amongst the many many improvements that we have seen with our own eyes, which is also backed up by various stats, is that this Newcastle United team is now surely the fittest in the Premier League. Quite staggering to think how this has happened in only 12 months, when our own eyes and indeed numerous comments from NUFC players since his departure, tell us that under Steve Bruce his Newcastle side were the least fit of all PL clubs.

It was embarrassing when you look back, the very first match of last season saw Newcastle lead 2-1 at home against West Ham, only to then lose 4-2 and not have a single effort on target in the entire second half. The Hammers weren’t really any / much better than Newcastle United that day, just fitter. Numerous Newcastle players in interviews after Bruce left, admitting that the fitness of the team was nowhere near what it should have been in the early stages of that 2021/22 season.

Zero surprise then that before his very belated sacking, Steve Bruce won none of the nine Newcastle matches at the start of last season, six defeats and three draws. Horrendous.

Anyway, as we all knew, a lot of Newcastle United players were been held back under the previous regime. Eddie Howe proving that with the improvement shown in numerous examples.

Whilst two transfer windows in, the new NUFC set-up has produced simply brilliant recruitment, hitting the target time after time.

Anyway, much of the debate amongst the usual pundits, journalists…the ‘experts’, is about how this Newcastle United starting eleven is proving to be very more than the sum of its individual parts.

I would agree…up to a point.

However, I think it is doing a lot of Newcastle United players a disservice at the same time.

The truth is, NUFC now have some exceptional players.

Indeed, I think all of the following are Champions League quality.

My reasoning / rationale would be, if you are talking about Newcastle United players who could easily play and excel for ‘top four’ clubs and fit in easily, whoever those clubs may be, as well as starring in the Champions League.

Are there four goalkeepers better than Nick Pope in the Premier League? I think not, certainly on what we have witnessed. Has conceded the fewest goals and only Ederson has as many clean sheets, whilst his save ratio is tremendous.

Kieran Trippier, what a player! Will start for England out at the World Cup.

Just because pretty much none of the Premier League ‘experts’ knew anything about Sven Botman before the season kicked off, doesn’t mean he was an unknown. At the age of 20 a key figure as Lille beat PSG to the league title, then starring in the Champions League at 21. The only surprising thing about Sven Botman is that it’s surprising just how many people are surprised at how good he has turned out to be for NUFC. Brilliant in defence, superb on the ball.

Bruno Guimaraes. No explanation needed.

If one player sums up the Eddie Howe transformation it is Joelinton. He could play for anybody as a midfield enforcer now and not let them down.

I am not saying Callum Wilson is the best striker in the Premier League BUT I don’t think there are many better. Kane and Haaland for sure, but then after that, there maybe be some you could say that are as good, though I don’t think better as things stand. Jesus is doing well at Arsenal but would he have scored at better than a goal every two starts under Steve Bruce?

As well as the six above, I have no doubts that when fully fit, Alexander Isak will show he can be added to the six above, whilst ASM is surely an eighth if showing added consistency and keeping on upping his end product.

This isn’t a fluke at St James’ Park, we have an excellent head coach and an ever growing number of quality Newcastle United players, backed up by others who are very decent, with all of them giving it everything.

Exciting times ahead.

