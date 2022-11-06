Opinion

The photo Newcastle United fans all wanted to see on Sunday…

The photo you have all been wanting to see today, after Southampton 1 Newcastle 4, the snap can be seen…yet again.

Yes, that winning feeling is there once again, for the sixth time in the last seven matches.

On a day when Newcastle United were not quite at their best in terms of overall play, however, devastating finishing and some great defending, plus bits of quality sprinkled throughout the 90 minutes plus added time.

Outsiders mock Eddie Howe and Newcastle United for these photos, well I just can’t get enough of them (see above and below).

Another photo = Another win.

Keep them coming!

The Newcastle United Head Coach introducing this tradition of a post-match everybody included photo following each victory, as he felt it had worked as a bonding exercise when he was at Bournemouth.

Well, this is the 19th such photo over the course of the last 32 Premier League matches, so it doesn’t look like it is doing any harm!

Enjoy!!!

Stats from BBC Sport:

Southampton 1 Newcastle 4 – Sunday 6 November 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 35, Wood 58, Willock 62, Bruno 90+1

Southampton:

Perraud 89

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Southampton 56% (49%) Newcastle 44% (51%)

Total shots were Southampton 16 (4) Newcastle 7 (4)

Shots on target were Southampton 5 (1) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Southampton 8 (3) Newcastle 2 (2)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Crowd: 30,402 (3,300 NUFC fans)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 80), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Murphy (Shelvey 64), Willock (ASM 73), Almiron (Anderson 81), Wilson (Wood 45)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Fraser, Targett

