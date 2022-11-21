Opinion

The ‘identity’ of the Newcastle United owners is not up for debate – I’m not a hypocrite

The Qatar World Cup break interrupting this Newcastle United season.

An ideal time to get a snapshot of views from NUFC fans on how they think things are going.

So we sent out various questions to a number of regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

Next up we have Archie Brand:

Over 13 months now since the takeover, what are your thoughts now on the debate that surrounds the identity of the Newcastle United owners?

I worked for the Saudi government years ago and the “identity” of the Newcastle United owners is not up for debate. Our significant majority owner is PIF, which is a part of the Saudi Government, which in turn is controlled by the Saudi Royal family, and even the most ardent fan would be pushing it to try to defend some of the stuff that Saudi is responsible for. So it’s not so much who owns us, as are we okay with it?

I’ve worked in Saudi, Qatar, Bahrain and the UAE, and have witnessed their culture and tradition first hand. I would be a serious hypocrite if I tried to say I’m not happy with us being owned by the Saudis, having spent half my life taking their money, tax free.

As I’ve said before, shouting “sportswashing” is a trendy and convenient bandwagon to be jumping on, but if you apply the globally recognised definition of the term, the Saudis are looking for a profitable investment for the future, rather than a vehicle to “cleanse” their image.

Goal of the season (top choice and then second and third)?

It’s not that long since that selecting a goal of the season was a fairly straight forward affair.

Apart from anything else there weren’t that many to choose from and what there were were often fairly bland. Instead, we have been provided with a bit of a welcome dilemma.

If I was to list honourable mentions I would end up naming just about every player who’s scored.

So I’m not answering the question as asked. I’m going top four.

Yes, what a rebel!

Schar’s goal against Forest. I felt it would be criminal to leave this out of a top three.

What a belter and what a way to start a season.

Willock’s goal against Chelsea.

If I’m honest, I think Willock is one of the players we’ll see less of after the World Cup. As we bring in new players in January I think his opportunities will become few and far between. That said, his goal against Chelsea was superbly taken. The build up by Miggy, and Willock just stepping in, taking it off Miggy’s toes, sidefooting it into the net from 18 yards out.

A year ago they would have collided with each other or the ball would have been ballooned into the stands.

Saint-Maximin’s goal against Wolves.

For a player more likely to stub his toe or fall over, the volley from Maxi was exquisite. Excellent technique, he didn’t thrash at it. Any other season, would have been number one.

Miggy’s goal against Fulham.

Miggy and Maxi are pretty much the same player at heart.

Havoc up the wing, neither seems to have anything resembling a plan, both need to cut across the goal to get onto their shooting boot, and the quality of their finish is reminiscent of an early 70s Datsun Cherry.

Bruno’s chip over the top was sublime but once it was in the air did anybody else look and think “oh c..p! It’s Miggy”?

He watched the ball coming over his left shoulder, and only having one foot, almost had to contort his body out the way to get a boot on it.

But boy, what a finish.

Let’s not forget – up that point Miggy’s most notable contribution was falling over and the ball bouncing off him into the net against City. He hadn’t yet become the “October Enigma” that we know today.

A must win game and the whole squad fit and available, which 11 would you select?

Pope

Trippier Botman Schar Burn

Longstaff Bruno Joelinton

Almiron Wilson Saint-Maximin

I don’t think you can argue with the back five, considering our record so far.

Wilson is still our only proven striker, and with Longstaff and Joelinton providing the muscle in midfield, Bruno would have three decent options to play to while Miggy and Maxi are both capable up the wings.

Eddie Howe signings (Botman, Bruno, Burn, Isak, Pope, Targett, Trippier, Wood) best to least best and explain why?

The way I’ve answered this question is by looking at how have these players improved the team. When you consider that almost all have been not just good, but excellent signings, players could move up and down the list based just on which way the wind’s blowing.

Trippier. Without a doubt my top signing. If you look at how we performed from the minute he came in, his organisation and influence on the team have been glaringly obvious.

Bruno. Not just controlling midfield, but his vision, passing, and scoring contribution have given us something we’ve lacked for a long time. If you are in any doubt as to his value to the team, just watch the games we played when he wasn’t available.

Burn. Gets a bit of stick now and again but when he’s playing centre-back reads the game superbly. He’s suffered a bit by Botman being brought in, but the fact that he’s slotted so well into the left-back position says a lot. One of my favourite moments in the Chelsea match was the look on his face when he had a shot from outside the box on the left. He just seemed so pleased with himself.

Botman. If you look back a few years to Steven Taylor’s time at the club, he used to throw himself around like a lemming, stopping shots and making tackles, getting sent off, most of which I always thought was indicative of him being consistently a yard or two out of position. I haven’t jumped on the Botman bandwagon yet. I just don’t get it. He’s solid but doesn’t impress the way Trippier does, or even Burn. Maybe the fact that he doesn’t stand out is a result of him being in the right place at the right time. Maybe he’s that good. I just don’t see it yet. And neither does Louis Van Gaal.

Targett. Another victim of Howe’s faith in Botman. I don’t see Burn as a better left back than Targett, and I think the ex-Villa man is better up the wing, but Howe’s focus is defence, where he obviously considers Burn’s lamp post physique to contribute more as a whole to the back line. A shame really, because Targett hardly put a foot wrong.

Pope. Bit of a tricky one this. He’s been excellent but Dubravka was hardly Sunday League.

I think, whereas some of the other new signings have improved the team significantly, if the Slovak keeper had continued anywhere near his previous form, Pope has improved us only slightly, if at all. I don’t rate “clean sheets” as an indication of a keeper’s performance. Let’s not forget he’s playing behind the best defence we’ve had in decades. So he’s further down the list than you might expect.

Isak. The lad was thrown in at the deep end, and his goal against Liverpool was decent, but his injury has robbed us of seeing what he can bring to the team. As a result, his position on this list is not flattering.

Wood. Drew the short straw here. He was brought in more to deprive a relegation rival of goals, than to actually do a job for us, and while Howe rattles on about how he contributes to the team, as a striker, he’s there to score goals, and he didn’t. He’s not helped by the fact that we don’t play to his strengths, and provide him with the service that Wilson prefers, when he’s fit.

Which match have you enjoyed the most this season?

As a fan for five decades, more recent times have trained me to expect the worst going into the final ten or fifteen minutes, where traditionally we’ve switched off and the “bigger” teams have gone up a gear.

Going into the Chelsea match I thought we would struggle. The result, Willock’s goal, and the team spirit towards the end, might have finally beaten the Ashley finale out of me.

If you could guarantee three NUFC players to go through rest of season available for every match, who would they be and in what order?

For me it would have to be Trippier, Wilson, Bruno, because they all have such great influence the part of the field they operate in.

How big an advantage (if any) is it likely to be for NUFC when the Premier League kicks off again in late December, considering how many each of the ‘big seven’ have at the World Cup (16 Manchester City, 15 Manchester United, 12 Chelsea, 11 Tottenham, 10 Arsenal, 7 Liverpool, 5 Newcastle United)?

I don’t think we can just provide a “one size fits all” answer for this question.

Obviously you have to consider how far teams get, how many games players play, but more importantly, any injuries sustained. The teams with the bigger squads will be able to rest their poor tired little players’ legs without too much of an impact on team performance. If we were to end up with injuries to Trippier and Wilson that could have a major impact on the rest of our season. Our depth of strength just isn’t there yet. Pope might not be so bad if we had Dubravka back.

If you are honest, ahead of the season kicking off, if you’d had to put your mortgage, rent…energy bill on it, where would you have predicted Newcastle to finish this season?

I predicted at the beginning of the season that we would finish in seventh. I suspected that one of the top six might have a bad season while one of the other teams below them might match us.

Same as above but where now do you predict Newcastle to finish this season?

Years ago, as a kid, I went to one of my first matches with a mate and his dad. At half time we were 3-1 down, with everybody all around us muttering and swearing. In my total naivety I asked “If they can score three in the first half, why can’t we just score three in the second half?” Everybody laughed and patted me on the head. We won 4-3. We’re less than halfway through the season, and there’s no guarantee that the second half will mirror the first. Of course we hope it does, with dreams of Europe, a trophy and ultimately the league, loitering in the dark places we don’t usually tell others about.

That said, I’m going with sixth.

Eddie Howe’s selection for the Palace League Cup game, three days before Chelsea in the Premier League, eight outfield changes. What did you think when you heard the team before kick-off, then what were your thoughts after the win (on penalties!) on the team Eddie had selected?

I used to live in a tiny village in the North Tyne, and every year it was entered into the “Village Of The Year” contest, with stunning gardens being pretty much the norm. One day the Reverend Charles was walking past one of the better gardens, when he quipped to old Jack, who was on his hands and knees, doing some weeding, “that’s a beautiful garden that you and good Lord have created there , Jack!” Without missing a beat, Jack replied, “Aye, but you should have seen it when the good Lord was looking after it by himself!” I’m just saying, sometimes we forget he contribution made by the different parties.

If you dare suggest these days that our new players are the difference between what we were a year ago and what we are now, you’ll be bombarded by fans insisting that Eddie Howe has transformed the old players; how his tactics are unsurpassed; and how he has transformed the team’s fitness levels. Then the cup matches come along, we field what would have been our best team from a year ago, with their new spirit, tactics and fitness, and it turns out that we would still struggle to beat bottom half clubs. It’s a manager’s job to keep the fans onside, and in this respect Eddie Howe is doing exactly what every other manager before him has done. He’ll tell us we want a good cup run but he won’t risk injury to our better players, especially with a crack at Europe still being a possibility.

Your choice – England win World Cup or Newcastle win League Cup?

It would have to be England for the World Cup. We can have a crack at the League Cup again next season.

On a scale of 1 to 10, how interested are you in this Qatar World Cup?

I would have to say that my interest is limited to how well England do and that’s it. I’ll watch our matches and maybe the Semis, but that’s about it. So it’s maybe a 5.

Three words to describe Eddie Howe?

“Performing beyond expectations”.

There was nothing on Eddie Howe’s CV that suggested that beyond keeping us up, he had the tactical nous to get us where we are, or the recruiting ability to do what he has done.

In the next five years, who are going to be the most dominant four clubs in the Premier League?

Of course we will be up there, alongside Liverpool, Man City and Spurs.

Newcastle United third in the table, how are you feeling?

It’s been a long time since I’ve consistently felt so good about the club and it’s performances. The Ashley era has trained me to expect the worst and to be honest, it’s taking a bit of time to shake that off.

It’s not really about the team though is it? It’s about the atmosphere in the stadium, and around the town, and a whole generation of fans who have never felt the pride and the expectation that comes with supporting a great club.

Best (realistic) signing Newcastle United could make in January?

I don’t even bother getting involved with discussions on who we should sign these days. With teams asking so much and us going out of our way to show we won’t be taken for a ride, I’ll leave Eddie to worry about that.

