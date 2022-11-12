Opinion

The greatest Newcastle United home shirt

When it comes to stand out Newcastle United home shirts, I want to take you back almost 40 years.

The design / style worn for three seasons, from 1983 to 1986.

Was this the greatest ever Newcastle United home shirt?

The 1983-1986 Newcastle United home shirt was worn during a rather short lived reawakening for NUFC with the club promoted to the first division and staying there for five years, before finishing 20th (rock bottom) in the top tier, after having to sell Paul Gascoigne to Tottenham for £2.2m.

1983/1984

The 1983/84 season finished with the toon being promoted to the old first division after finishing third in Kevin Keegan’s final season before retiring.

King Kev eventually finished joint top goalscorer in that second tier, netting 28. Newcastle had a poor run in the cups with a third round knockout in the FA Cup and a second round knockout in the League Cup (known at the time as the Milk Cup).

This season also had players such as the BBC Newcastle presenter John Anderson, Terry McDermott, Peter Beardsley and Chris Waddle.

1984/1985

The 1984/85 season ended in a 14th place finish in the first division and third round knockouts in both domestic cups.

This was the first season after Keegan and the first (and only!) with Ashington born Jack Charlton as manager, Arthur Cox having left in between seasons because of lack of funds from the board.

Waddle and Beardsley had impressed in the promotion season and easily made the step up.

Newcastle United started the season in great form, winning the first three league matches and briefly going top of the table, Beardsley and Waddle causing all kinds of problems for the opposition defences with free roles up front.

Jack Charlton had other ideas though and brought in the likes of Tony Cunningham and George Reilly (photo below), changing to a long ball game with Beardsley and Waddle in more withdrawn roles.

The emerging stars still impressed but it could / would have been so much better without this change to launching the ball up the pitch to a target man / men and then looking for the young local lads to pick up the pieces.

Despite Jack Charlton’s tactics, the team were never in danger of relegation.

This season also allowed Newcastle fans their first glimpses of an emerging Paul Gascoigne late on in the campaign.

1985/86

Chris Waddle left for Spurs at the end of that Jack Charlton season.

Ironically, Charlton himself then left. A pre-season 1-1 draw friendly against Sheffield United at St James’ Park saw the then manager booed by the vast majority of a small 4,952 crowd, calling for him to go. The supporters having had more than enough of the tactics used by Charlton. After the game, Jack Charlton resigning just days before the season was due to start, former NUFC keeper Willie McFaul taking over.

The 1985/86 season finished with the toon in a slightly improved 11th placed finish in the old first division.

A third round knockout by Brighton in the FA Cup and a third round knockout by Oxford in the League Cup.

Gazza and Beardsley were the star turns of this league campaign, another local lad Paul Stephenson (on the wing) also getting his chance,

This shirt made by Umbro, with that famous and very 80s crest, featured two sponsors during its three season lifespan with the Newcastle Blue Star and then Greenalls Beers.

I believe this shirt has placed itself as one of the most iconic and potentially greatest Newcastle United home shirt ever.

