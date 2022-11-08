Opinion

The Eddie Howe players who would have got into the Sir Bobby Robson Newcastle United team

For Newcastle United fans, the Sir Bobby Robson era was the last time a previous NUFC manager really brought (relative) success to St James’ Park.

He also brought the wow / entertainment factor.

Some great football, thrilling matches, along with Premier League finishes of fourth, third and fifth in a three year period.

Plus of course, there are the wonderful players that Sir Bobby Robson put on the pitch.

Speaking of which, I know it is only very early days still of the Eddie Howe era, but have we already now got some players who could have made it into the wonderful Sir Bobby Robson team(s)?

Well, here’s a reminder of the standard that was set back in the day, the best players in each position under Sir Bobby Robson in those teams of two decades ago:

Shay Given

Aaron Hughes

Jonathan Woodgate

Andy O’Brien

Robbie Elliott / Olivier Bernard

Gary Speed

Kieron Dyer

Nobby Solano

Laurent Robert

Craig Bellamy

Alan Shearer

My best Newcastle United side including current Eddie Howe contenders and those from the Sir Bobby Robson days at NUFC:

Shay Given

Kieran Trippier

Jonathan Woodgate

Sven Botman

Dan Burn / Matt Targett

Bruno Guimaraes

Kieron Dyer

Nobby Solano

Laurent Robert

Craig Bellamy

Alan Shearer

Just like the Kevin Keegan sides of the mid 1990’s, the Sir Bobby Robson ones around the start of this millennium were also built around getting forward and scoring goals. Eddie Howe has started with the defence, which was indeed a massive serious priority, and now is rapidly improving the attacking edge.

Considering the Eddie Howe options alongside the Sir Bobby Robson ones…

Nick Pope has been excellent BUT Shay Given is by some distance the best goalkeeper I have ever seen at Newcastle. If Pope can put in a good few years approaching the levels of Given, then that is one position we won’t have to worry about.

Kieran Trippier is a no-brainer at right-back, absolutely class. Aaron Hughes was a quality player as well, it summed Graeme Souness up, that whilst he spent fortunes on terrible buys (Owen, Luque, Boumsong), he sold Hughes for a couple of million. Like Trippier, Aaron Hughes was excellent in both full-back positions.

Jonathan Woodgate is the best central defender I have ever seen play for NUFC.

Sven Botman in on his way to matching and then hopefully overtaking him.

At left-back, a tough one. Robbie Elliott was much underrated, whilst Olivier Bernard had a touch of quality about him, especially going forward. However, I think both Burn and Targett are better defensively that the SBR pair.

Moving forward in this combined team and just who can you leave out from that Sir Bobby Robson era??? Champions League adventures and competing at the top end of the Premier League.

At the very top end, Alan Shearer must be included. Callum Wilson has been very good for Newcastle, when staying fit! However, there is only one Alan Shearer…

Playing more of a 4-4-2 or 4-4-1-1 back in the Sir Bobby Robson days, rather than Eddie Howe’s usual 4-3-3 or 4-3-2-1, Craig Bellamy was superb in that SBR side. His electric pace perfectly complemented Shearer’s all round brilliance.

When it comes to the midfield / attack, the exception amongst the current players is of course Bruno Guimaraes. I think he would have fitted very nicely into that Sir Bobby Robson era team. Who to play alongside him?

Well much as I think Gary Speed was an absolute class act, on and off the pitch, when it comes to selecting this team it would have to be Kieron Dyer. He might not win any popularity contests from Newcastle fans when it came to his behaviour off the pitch BUT on it, he was key to that Sir Bobby Robson team. He and Craig Bellamy shared that electric pace which other teams so often couldn’t handle and the way they combined with the brilliance and precision of my final two choices…well, it was just magnificent so much of the time and they all combined to keeping Alan Shearer suitably fed with chances.

I don’t think Newcastle United have ever had better balance on the wings in my time watching them, than when we had Nobby Solano and Laurent Robert. I bet Callum Wilson wishes he had wingers / wide men who could cross the ball like those two! The closest we do have under Eddie Howe is Kieran Trippier, when it comes to deliveries into the box and indeed, going for goal.

Speaking of which, for sure there has never been better options to score from free-kicks than those Sir Bobby Robson days. As well as the sheer power of Alan Shearer you had such sweet striking of the ball from Nobby Solano and Laurent Robert, plus with them offering right and left options between them, an absolute nightmare for all opposition keepers.

My biggest positive of course is naturally that at last we have players again who can now be included in a Sir Bobby Robson NUFC team conversation. Joelinton is of course a massive presence in midfield for Newcastle now, plus I think when ASM and Alexander Isak are back in the team fully fit, we can go up another level again on what we are currently watching. Not forgetting this all new Miguel Almiron that we are seeing…

Great times lie ahead for fans of Newcastle United.

(***At the weekend I did a similar exercise but with the Kevin Keegan players of the 1990s, go HERE to read that one)


