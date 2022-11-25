Opinion

Sunderland fans discover Canada Manager is a Newcastle United fan – This is classic

I was intrigued to see Sunderland fans latching on to John Herdman.

The Canada Manager who is out with his team in Qatar, was born and bred in County Durham.

Leaving the region almost twenty years ago, John Herdman has had an intriguing career.

Heading out to New Zealand in 2003, the Consett born future Canada Manager began a stellar career in women’s football.

John Herdman ending up coaching the Kiwis national women’s side to great success.

Then doing the same with the women’s side in Canada.

In 2018, his career path took another turn,, getting the job with the Canada men’s team.

Speaking after their place was confirmed with a win over Jamaica, he said: “We just qualified for the World Cup, this is a legit football country.

Enjoying yet more remarkable success, March 2022 saw John Herdman lead Canada (men’s team) to their first World Cup finals in 36 years.

The Consett born Canada team boss announcing at that time:

“When I first took over and I said, ‘We’re going to qualify for the World Cup’, I don’t think they believed us.

“I’m happy for them because all of these fans have waited and waited and waited, and hung in with us…and we’re going.

“I think this country never believed in us because we’ve given them nothing to believe in.

“They believe now.

“This is the time for everyone to get behind football and unite because we can be a powerhouse.”

On Wednesday night we all saw just how good a job John Herdman has done with Canada, they were exceptional against Belgium. Canada absolutely dominated and should have easily won, only to waste chance after chance and somehow end up losing 1-0.

Anyway, on Thursday morning, Sunderland fans were wondering if John Herdman was one of theirs, having grown up in Consett.

This Sunderland fans podcast asking the question…

The replies to this were way beyond my hopes and expectations…

‘False alarm.

He is a Mag.’

‘Nah. According to brother who lives in Canada, he’s a skunk fan’

‘Oh No!’

‘This is the worst type of news.’

‘County Durham mags knock me sick.’

‘He’s a massive mag. Met him when he was the Canada womens coach.’

‘This is so grim.’

‘Consett is full of Mags.’

‘I’m from Annfield Plain 15 minutes up the road from Consett. The area I’d say is approx 90% NUFC and 10% SAFC so he’s probably mags.’

‘Consett Mag. The worst type.’

‘Mag apparently.’

‘Dirty mag.’

‘F…ing Mag.’

‘He has toned down his accent for the cameras since Canada qualified, he’s quite rough to be fair and for that I give him a nod of respect, Too many ex pats lose their accent or starting talking like they live in Buckingham Palace.’

‘He’s a hardcore mag.’

The thing is, even the laziest of googling would have given Sunderland fans the answer.

In any number of interviews, John Herdman has talked about how he is black and white through and through. When he was younger he did a bit of coaching at the Mackems but that is their only claim on him!

As an example of the previous proof / comments, this is what John Herdman had to say earlier this year about what he dreams of…

“Of course I’d harbour that dream of one day leading Newcastle United out at St James’ Park to Local Hero.

“Which football manager born in the North East and not a Sunderland fan doesn’t dream of that?”

The comments on John Herdman from Sunderland fans were almost matched by one I saw on Wednesday morning ahead of Spain v Costa Rica.

It turns out that Jewison Bennette is a winger who plays for both Costa Rica and Sunderland. On Wednesday morning I saw a Mackem declaring that this Bennette was going to ‘tear Spain part’…hours before the Spanish strolled to a 7-0 win. Mackems, don’t you just love them.

