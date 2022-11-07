Opinion

Sunderland fans are now sentenced to a lifetime of Newcastle United misery

Well that was the weekend that was, firstly it started with me being knocked for 6 by a kidney stone, having had one a few years ago I can confirm the pain is excruciating…and this was no different, prodded and poked waiting for the pipe cleaners to do their job, I would not wish it on my worst enemy, would I wish it on the RTG protanogists? Not at all! Sunderland fans are now sentenced to a lifetime of Newcastle United misery, and no amount of whining, blaming, or virtuous living is going to change that.

So, watching from afar on Sunday, a couple of things sprang to mind.

Firstly, we were not at our best, indeed we were far from it. So to still win so convincingly says everything about how good this team is. How many times have we played well and lost, or at least thought we had, this team can take things to a new level and with further smart investment noting is impossible.

Secondly, is just how bloody marvellous are our fans? Sometimes when you are amongst it you take to for granted, but hearing it clearly on TV and seeing the joyous faces says it all, it is also noticeable the team and fans are totally at one. God bless the whole damned lot of you (us).

As I say, I didn’t think we were at our best, but when you have players playing for each other and in good form, things just happen, Take Miggy’s goal. As he rang toward the box the Southampton defender must have had a panic moment, as his legs and body were suddenly on different wavelengths, of course Miggy was not going to let that opportunity slip.

To be fair, Southampton had a couple of clear opportunities, but I think if one had been taken we would have refocused and scored more. Every goal had a touch of quality about it and credit to Chris Wood because that was a smart finish, meanwhile Bruno’s was simply a class player showing exactly that. I know there have been rumours but he is here for the long haul, why take a step down when his dreams can be achieved here? We know it and he knows it and he clearly loves the club and area in general.

Alas, it was the final nail in the coffin for Ralph and his unpronounceable surname, to be fair I think he was doing an alright job, but Southampton fans and board thought otherwise and another one bites the dust.

So this week, we have two occasions to look forward to, a stick or twist game against Crystal Palace and a match against Chelsea where for once we go in as favourites against them. No doubt Eddie will rest one or two on Wednesday but we do have some quality on the bench. I am sure Anderson, Fraser, Lascelles, Targett, maybe Manquillo, will get their chance and why not? Chris Wood will no doubt lead the line as well, it is a chance for those to shine and I think we will have too much for Palace, even if they do turn up heavy handed.

Then a big one next Saturday at what will be an alcohol fueled rocking SJP, a big send off while this ridiculous break takes place, however, a win or even a draw against Chelsea will see us building on this current Champions League spot, and we can look down for a few weeks with a certain amount of smugness.

An old fella said to me yesterday, that he thinks we can win the Premier League this year. I actually don’t think so, as Man City in my eyes are well ahead of the rest. However, given some teams will have to think about Europe and in their case winning the CL, it will take a bit out of them while we can focus solely on the ‘treble’. It’s not an impossible dream, just an unlikely dream, but if we continue winning who knows what is possible?

Elsewhere, what is going on?

Well, Klopp got back to winning ways with a win at a rapidly fading Spurs, while Man Utd continued their mixed form by crashing at Aston Villa, all good results for us. Of course Man City and Arsenal won again and it has to be said the Gunners are looking the part, however, they have yet to play us, so these are more games to look forward to after the break. Personally, I think Arsenal don’t have the strength in depth, but nor do they have CL to aim for, so who knows what will happen. Whatever does occur, it’s just nice to be involved.

Down the road, envy bitten Sunderland fans watch their team continue to splutter and it is noticeable that they are nearer the bottom than the top. Could they revisit the third tier? Well who knows, but it is fun watching from afar. Meanwhile whispers are that some of their younger fans are acting the big one with visitors to the stadium of light, apparently a little bit of malarkey with Cardiff post-match on Saturday near the away fans buses. History will tell you that Cardiff is not always the friendliest place to go, so they might be setting their travelling fans up for some uncomfortable visits later in the season. They have Millwall up at the SOS, keep on acting the big one lads.

I know we sometimes talk about the bygone eras on here and the naughty things we and many others got up to, but that was in the days when mobile phones, X boxes, CCTV etc were just things you saw on Star Trek and yes it was fun at times, but times have changed, so acting the big one and putting it on YouTube just makes for comical viewing.

I know I pop onto their RTG website often, it actually used to be one of the best online sites in the country, but since we have been taken over the fun has largely gone and it has been replaced by bitterness. However, one thing I have seen is ’threads’ where Sunderland fans are talking about Black and White shirts suddenly appearing in supposedly red and white strongholds, this is where the future will be. I know there are lots of Red and whites in Northumberland in much the same way some South East Durham areas have pockets of Black and white , but some of the mixed areas will eventually see more black and white, it’s a fact that kids follow success and while there will always be some huge Sunderland strongholds, they could lose a lot of future fans. It makes for a good film series…Penshaw has fallen!

In the FA Cup, South Shields and Gateshead bowed out with no shame at all, both were unlucky not to force replays. It is a little while away but wouldn’t it be great to get our neighbours in the third round, something to think about while the World Cup is on!

Anyway enough from me, have a great week.

