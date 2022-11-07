Opinion

Stunning speed of change of direction taken by bookies – Newcastle United chances of Top 10, Top 6, Top 4, Top 1…

Some very interesting updated Premier League odds for this 2022/23 season where Newcastle United are concerned.

The wins over Fulham, Brentford and Everton, along with a credible draw at Old Trafford, had sent Eddie Howe and his players heading in the right direction, following an opening to the season where generally very good performances had brought regular draws rather than the wins they deserved.

However, for the bookies and punters, these victory at Tottenham and then the hammerings of Aston Villa and Southampton, are seeing Newcastle United viewed as now serious contenders to bother the self-appointed elite.

Newcastle United now in third this Monday afternoon and listed below are the general Premier League odds available from the various bookies for the 2022/23 season:

Win the Premier League:

1/5 Man City

5/1 Arsenal

50/1 Newcastle United

66/1 Liverpool

100/1 Tottenham

150/1 Man Utd

200/1 Chelsea

1000/1 Brighton

Man City still huge favourites and Arsenal looking the most likely to put up some kind of challenge.

All a bit mad to then see Newcastle United now third favourite, seen as this time last year, NUFC hadn’t won a single game! Not winning a match until December 2021.

Premier League relegation:

4/9 Forest

8/15 Bournemouth

8/5 Wolves

9/4 Southampton

7/2 Everton

4/1 Leeds

6/1 Leicester

6/1 Brentford

9/1 Villa

9/1 Fulham

28/1 West Ham

30/1 Palace

100/1 Brighton

750/1 Newcastle United

The current Premier League table on Monday afternoon (7 November 2022):

Therefore, after the Premier League odds for winning the title, no surprise that for the other 14 clubs these relegation chances are pretty much in reverse, NUFC (750/1) still seen as the club least likely to be relegated.

A very different story to last season when just seven points from the first fourteen games…

Finish top four:

1/200 Man City, 1/33 Arsenal, 4/6 Liverpool, 6/5 Man Utd, 6/4 Tottenham, 7/4 Newcastle United, 9/4 Chelsea, 12/1 Brighton, 150/1 Crystal Palace

The usual suspects seen as in contention but quite staggering to see that neutrals (bookies / punters) now see Newcastle United as only a 7/4 chance to finish top four, remarkable.

Finish top six:

1/1000 Man City, 1/200 Arsenal, 1/8 Liverpool, 1/3 Man Utd, 1/3 Tottenham, 2/5 Chelsea, 4/9 Newcastle United, 7/2 Brighton, 20/1 Crystal Palace

Can anybody break up the usual top six?

The bookies / punters very much now see it as seven having to fit into six places, Newcastle are still seen as the most likely to miss out BUT only very marginally, they are odds-on to finish top six at 4/9, seen as far more likely to make top six than miss out!

Finish top half:

1/100 Newcastle United, 1/7 Brighton, 4/5 Palace, 7/5 West Ham, 5/2 Aston Villa, 10/3 Fulham, 7/2 Leicester, 9/2 Brentford, 9/2 Leeds, 7/1 Everton,

Once again, Newcastle United seen as the best of the rest, massive long odds on to finish top half.

Finish bottom half:

1/200 Forest, 1/200 Bournemouth, 1/50 Wolves, 1/20 Southampton, 1/9 Everton, 1/7 Leeds, 1/6 Brentford, 2/9 Leicester, 1/4 Fulham, 4/11 Villa, 4/6 West Ham, 11/10 Palace, 5/1 Brighton, 25/1 Man U, 30/1 Newcastle United, 40/1 Chelsea, 40/1 Tottenham

Ironically, it is this final set of odds that really blew my mind.

The turn around in terms of how outsiders see Newcastle United is quite extraordinary.

In only three of the 14 seasons that kicked off under Mike Ashley did NUFC end up top half of the Premier League, Newcastle finished fifth in that one-off 2011/12 season and then scraped tenth twice in 2013/14 and 2017/18. Yet now you can actually get odds of 30/1 for Newcastle to miss out on top half!

Interesting times ahead…

