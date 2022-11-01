Opinion

Sportswashing at Newcastle United? Whataboutery? The experts are down the road…

I work for a company where they use far too many TLAs.

What is a TLA some of you may ask?

Well a TLA is short for a ‘three letter abbreviation’, anyone who has teenage kids with their eyes glued to their phone will have heard of ‘text speak’ , it contains 100s of TLAs.

What has this got to do with football you may ask?

Well down the road the world famous ‘pretending to be not obsessed’ website Ready to Go is shortened to RTG, but should it be?

Let us look at the evidence.

Firstly, they have fully embraced a new word, namely whataboutery, they use this word whenever we remind them that 1000s of everyday products they use (except soap) has Saudi Arabia PIF investment. Bizarrely, they call this Whataboutery, rather than answer the question.

In the last few weeks, fans of Newcastle United have been blamed for everything from 9/11 to the Gulf war, all because our owners are an investment fund linked to the House of Saud.

They conveniently ignore the Saudi 2030 vision and call this sportswashing, failing to recognise that a country has to start somewhere, when things need putting right. This brings me back to TLAs and RTG and the conclusion I have drawn, is RTG stands for Paragon of Virtue, the deluded world they live in means they are all Paragons of Virtue or persons with no moral faults – clearly we were all wrong about Mr Humble.

Anyway, enough about them, what about us?

Well everyone knows where they were when certain things happened in their lives. Maybe the shooting of JFK, the death of Elvis Presley, or in my case, Sid Vicious. Well last Saturday at about 4.10pm one of these moments happened.

This season, Newcastle United have been outstanding, but I thought we sometimes faded slightly in the second half. The first half against Villa, it has to be said that the visitors were ok and a couple of last ditch tackles did save us on occasion, going in 1-0 up was a bonus, but I was not the only one who thought it could be hard second half. However, in what is now a defining moment, Newcastle simply upped their game to new levels and tore Villa apart, 4-0 flattered the visitors as the frame of the goal took as big a hiding as the net itself. To me this could be pivotal, as the fitness levels did not drop at all, and in Shelvey, ASM, Murphy etc, we had players coming on who maintained this high standard.

Fitness-wise, I don’t think there is a team in the Premier League who can match us over 90 minutes for running. Actually, I don’t think there is a team in the Premier League who can match Miggy over 90 minutes. This can only fill us with confidence as the momentum is with NUFC now, maybe just maybe we can go into the world cup break with top four cemented in place.

Of course, we all want our players to succeed and Callum Wilson does truly deserve a place, but of course there is a worry that players can get injured. Remember Michael Owen back in 2006, crawling off the pitch? NO, I thought not! However, the last thing we want is an injury to Wilson, Trippier, Bruno, or possibly Joelinton, while on international duty.

Talking of Bruno, it is clear the press are keen to unsettle him by linking him to Real Madrid and bizarrely Chelsea, it’s a fact however that he is happy here, and as long as we match his ambitions then he will be here for a long time, why take a step down to Stamford Bridge or a skint Real Madrid?

Southampton this weekend and I can’t wait!

What else is going on then…?

Well I mentioned them down the road but will leave them to dwell in their second tier mediocrity, although they did come up to SJP last night and get a draw in the U21s game, where bizarrely their goalkeeper scored a 90th minute equaliser with his hands, no doubt the T shirts and mugs will be on sale soon.

In the real world though, what is going on?

Well Jurgen and his teeth lost again, this time to Leeds, consolidating their mid-table position. Forest recovered form beating Jurgen’s lot the week before, only to then crash spectacularly at Arsenal. It has to be said Arsenal are looking very good and I look forward to games against them later in the season. It was disappointing but not unexpected that Spurs won away after trailing, as at one point we were in third on Saturday, but why worry about other teams? If we continue doing what we are doing, it will be them worrying about us.

Last thing for now, but has anyone noticed, the comments from other teams’ fans are slowly but surely getting more complimentary? Which is only right.

Newcastle are an exciting team and heading toward the next level.

Have a great week.

