Opinion

Southampton v Newcastle tickets – Saints fail to sell out and Newcastle fans buying up tickets in home end

When it came to Southampton v Newcastle tickets, I didn’t even bother trying to get them in the away end.

We had a 3,300 allocation but even despite them (broadcasters, Premier League, the clubs etc etc) doing everything they could to make it difficult (Sunday 2pm kick-off), I knew I had no chance when it came to loyalty points and so on.

Just like last season, I got them in the home (Southampton) end as soon as they went on sale.

That Bruno G (and Wood!) game was excellent, every win down this end of the country is especially celebrated.

Like many many many other Newcastle United fans, I am exiled in the other (wrong!) end of the country.

So it is a case of getting to as many matches down here, as well as getting up to St James’ Park as often as possible.

Invariably it means I am sitting in the home end at games in London and the south generally, which is usually…interesting.

This time though it looks like I will be in good company. Having lived down here a fair while, naturally I know loads of other Toon fans who reside in the south. There were plenty of us in the home sections for that 2-1 midweek Bruno / Wood game last season but looks like there will be far more this time from the people I have spoken to and / or have heard second hand about.

I have also just been on the official Southampton ticketing site and they still have plenty tickets left on Friday afternoon.

The graphic above shows the Southampton v Newcastle tickets availability currently, with the red areas the ones where there are still tickets on sale.

A bit of a shame they didn’t just give Newcastle United fans a bigger away section than the 3,300 official away area.

I had a look at what the Southampton fans are saying and they don’t seem very surprised at the fact they haven’t sold out, nor the fact that Newcastle fans will be in the home end / sections.

‘The worst thing about this game is going to be the arrogance of their fans. I hope they never win anything.’

‘They’re incredibly smug at the moment, we still owe them one for the dirty tricks last season playing the covid card when they had a load of injuries before transfer window opened.

In fairness to them they’ve sold out 3300 for Sunday 2pm, think there’s train strike / engineering work again this weekend so good effort. Loads of home end seats still available not surprisingly although thought it might appeal a bit more being our last home league game for 7 weeks.’

‘Geordies with tickets in the home end…’

‘Not a big surprise, given how easy it is to get tickets atm. There is no doubt the relatively poor form. The match ticket prices, and the cost of living crisis are all impacting the attendances at home this season.

They’re on a high. When you’re in that situation you make sacrifices elsewhere to be able to go, fair play to them. Been really impressive under Howe, far better than I ever thought they’d be.’

I can’t wait for Sunday, if we play anything like that second half against Villa it could be some afternoon. If so, I hope the locals don’t get too upset with me and the other (not so!) undercover Mags…

