Southampton fans not happy…some still bearing a grudge

Southampton fans aren’t happy.

With only two home wins in the Premier League since February, no surprise there is unrest.

Twelve home games since February have brought seven defeats and three draws, with only those two victories at St Mary’s.

Whilst in their last 25 PL matches home and away, only four wins. From what I am reading, Southampton fans very much wanting rid of Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Whilst after Saturday’s matches, the Saints find themselves in the bottom three ahead of Sunday’s game.

However, those aren’t the only things bothering Southampton fans…

A dislike for some of Newcastle United supporters.

Whilst others still bizarrely bearing a grudge because Newcastle were forced to postpone a previous visit due to covid and injuries, the same as the majority of Premier League clubs did that season, for one or more games.

Maybe even more bizarre, is that Southampton appears to be the epicentre of a belief that Eddie Howe isn’t really a ‘Mr Nice Guy’, it really does take all sorts.

Southampton fans commenting ahead of playing Newcastle United on Saints Web:

‘The worst thing about this game is going to be the arrogance of their fans. I hope they never win anything.’

‘They’re incredibly smug at the moment, we still owe them one for the dirty tricks last season playing the covid card when they had a load of injuries before transfer window opened.

In fairness to them they’ve sold out 3300 for Sunday 2pm, think there’s train strike / engineering work again this weekend so good effort. Loads of home end seats still available not surprisingly although thought it might appeal a bit more being our last home league game for 7 weeks.’

‘I have ridiculed and derided Almiron over the last two seasons. His payback is going to be very painful.’

‘Very good solid side, they bullied us off the pitch last season.’

‘Realistically, Newcastle are going to beat us comfortably.’

‘Yes I can’t see us winning this one either.

Also can we actually score more than one goal in a game?’

‘I don’t think it really matters who he picks, we just don’t have the quality to win this game. Best hope is they have a really off day and we punch above our weight, then maybe we can get something.’

‘I guess with Joelinton suspended, that means Longstaff starts again so he is the weak link to try and target in the midfield.

Not sure I trust JWP to go up against Guimaraes like I would have last season, but with Lavia back too maybe we can.

Would ideally like to try and match their 4:3:3 shape but not sure about right back position, so guess the team would need to be 5 at the back again to protect that side of the defence.’

‘Plucky defeat. But how amazing it will be to be competing with Nick Pope, Langstaff and Dan Burn.’

‘They’re a really well drilled side, with an excellent defence and dangerous attackers, with flair in midfield.

We are ……… Not.’

‘My enjoyment watching this club is too low to feel optimistic about us currently. If I’m being honest, I reckon this could be a pasting and lets face it, that still won’t be enough to get rid of Hasenhuttl. So depressing right now.’

‘I reckon we’ll win this, just a feeling I have. Not sure where the optimism stems from, but I just fancy us.’

‘I’ve had a similar fleeting thought this week, then took stock of the situation again.

I think there is something lodged deep in the psyche of Saints fans of a certain age. It goes back to Newcastle coming to our place with a reputation for scoring freely and playing swashbuckling football, only to be knocked back down to earth by Saints.

Trouble is this dim and distant recollection going back to the 90’s in the days of Keegan at The Dell is largely down to MLT.’

‘4-1 loss, Ralph new 5 year contract.’

‘Newcastle definitely have their sh.t together. We don’t. ‘

‘Newcastle don’t travel well.

So, we should win this one. Of course we don’t have a goal scorer nowadays so it will probably only be 1-0. A penalty or own goal?

‘Eh? They travel just fine. Drew at Old Trafford, won at Spurs, the only defeat being at Anfield.

Almiron gets a goal of the season contender every week and Wilson is on a good run too.

They have the best defence in the league and we can’t score.’

‘Big loss I feel. No confidence in the manager at all.’

‘Be good to win this one. Wipe that smug look from Eddie Howe’s face.’

‘This. One of the most unlikable managers in the league.’

‘That sounds like jealousy, I wish he were here.’

‘I don’t. I’d rather have Redknapp back.’

‘Strange, I always found Howe one of the more likeable.’

‘He’s not the ‘Mr Nice Guy’ he’s portrayed as. Not saying he’s a bad manager btw, I just don’t think he’s as great as everyone makes him out to be either.’

‘I did some work for Eddie a few years ago and he came across as a really sound bloke.

Would 100% take him over Ralph, that’s for sure.’

‘There is a very strange agenda here against Howe from a collection of posters.’

‘The same Eddie Howe who Ralph relegated in 2020

I think if Ralph had been backed with a load of £30-40 million signings we’d be up there too.

Ralph’s achievement of us still being in this league whilst on a shoestring budget is far more noteworthy.’

‘Tbh, Howe is entitled to have a smug look on his face (although think it’s really just his natural expression) as he’s doing a very good job up there.’

‘The club is bereft of positivity or belief. The players inspire no confidence in their ability, creativity or determination. Becoming numb to it all, sadly.’

‘They’ve got better players, particularly in midfield and have a better manager who knows how to get the best out of a team, unlike Ralph who persists with a system that doesn’t work. They’ll trounce us 0-3…perhaps worse. Would love to go into a home game against a club like Newcastle thinking we’ve got a fighting chance, but those days are long gone.’

‘If you look at their first 11 – this shouldn’t be a team we particularly fear, especially when at home.’

‘With injuries to Isak and others, I’m surprised they haven’t tried to get the game called off again

‘Newcastle are due a loss we’re due a win, happy days.’

‘So, are we expecting this to be Hasenhüttl’s home swan-song in the Premier League? How will you say Auf Weidersehn, with cheers or boos?’

‘I’m praying for a combination of Newcastle having a really bad off-day (let’s not get injured before the World Cup) and Saints playing out of their skins in response to a heartfelt plea from Ralph to save his job.’

