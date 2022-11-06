Opinion

Southampton 1 Newcastle 4 – The three big points that I’m taking from the match

Southampton 1 Newcastle 4 – Sunday 6 November 2pm

Coming into another game and again I can feel nothing but optimism.

Southampton are never the most consistent of teams and with our current form we must be the favourite.

Team news was as expected, with the only change being Murphy for the suspended Joelinton, who had been doing bits on the left wing as well as being a midfield destroyer. The big man will be missed but even Murphy has had some moments this season, with man of the moment Almiron on the other flank the one to watch (goal and player of the month awards too please!).

The first half started as expected, with Newcastle putting pressure on Southampton, with a few decent crosses from both sides, neither side creating a clear cut chance from them, until a long ranger from Perraud was neatly stopped by Pope. A couple of corners before the 20th minute having been the best moments for Newcastle, with Southampton scrambling clear on both occasions.

Longstaff coming agonisingly close to scoring after a fumbled clearance from Bazunu, but his blushes were spared by the offside flag. Willock also coming close after having been teed up by Almiron, but wide again – with calls for a penalty- unwarranted in this case, Salisu’s arms too close to his body.

Lots of chances for Newcastle but nothing coming off, until good combination between Longstaff and Wilson put the form Paraguayan through, and after putting a Southampton defender on the floor, calmly rolled the ball past Bazunu for 0-1 to Newcastle!

Almost 0-2 on the 40th minute after a lovely one-two between Murphy and Willock had Longstaff heading inches over the bar. Newcastle fully in the ascendancy at the end of the half, with the exception of a massive let off in added time as Elyounoussi slipped away from Trippier to get on the end of a cross, only to stab wide.

The second half began with an unexpected change, Wood on for Wilson. Trippier was limping in the ending stages of the first half but seemingly recovered. Wilson was reported as suffering from a virus in the week, so possibly a cause for the switch?

Pretty even going through the game, until Botman gave away a shocker to Walcott on 55 minutes, with Adams thankfully blasting Southampton’s best chance way wide, with time to place it.

Not a few minutes later, Willock finds Murphy in the box, who finds Wood with time to turn, and curls it into the far bottom corner and all to do for Southampton now.

Newcastle truly putting their quality on show now, with a defence splitting ball from Trippier putting Willock clean though, and another calm finish for his first goal of the season, game over on the hour mark.

Nothing off the script up until the dying moments, where Perraud found a huge chunk of space left by Elliot Anderson, showed his strikers how to score a goal, finishing cleanly.

Too little too late though, as just after kicking back off, ASM and Bruno link up to produce a lovely goal by the Brazilian, just to round the match off nicely and put Southampton back in their place.

Third at time of writing and riding on a high, can’t wait to hear the excuses from Ralph this time.

Here are my three key points that I am taking from the game:

Clinical

When we get the chances, we take them.

Surprisingly, Newcastle United only had four shots on target, one less than Southampton.

However, our chances were taken calmly, controlled, made to look easy, whereas Southampton were rushed and rash.

Keep the shooting boots like this and every chance will be a goal before long.

Sidelined players making the difference

Wood and Willock wouldn’t have been on many people’s lists to score today, but they made the difference, scoring within four minutes of each other after a (comparatively) good spell from Southampton.

Goals really shared around and this seems to have remedied an issue we’ve had for so long, the over-reliance on a single player for goals.

When the whole squad chips in, you don’t feel as terrified when one player is out injured.

Local Hero

He may not have scored many goals or received many plaudits compared to his teammates this season but Sean Longstaff has been tremendous so far.

His sheer hard work has left the room for his midfield counterparts to shine, whether it be Bruno and his passing, or Willock and his runs box-to-box, or Joelinton having been an all round powerhouse.

You need the hard workers who do the dirty jobs as well and Longstaff works his socks off every game. He was unlucky not to score today and he will be giving Howe a headache with so many in-form midfielders available.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Southampton 1 Newcastle 4 – Sunday 6 November 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 35, Wood 58, Willock 62, Bruno 90+1

Southampton:

Perraud 89

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Southampton 56% (49%) Newcastle 44% (51%)

Total shots were Southampton 16 (4) Newcastle 7 (4)

Shots on target were Southampton 5 (1) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Southampton 8 (3) Newcastle 2 (2)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Crowd: 30,402 (3,300 NUFC fans)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 80), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Murphy (Shelvey 64), Willock (ASM 73), Almiron (Anderson 81), Wilson (Wood 45)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Fraser, Targett

(Southampton 1 Newcastle 4 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Southampton 1 Newcastle 4 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(The photo Newcastle United fans all wanted to see on Sunday…See HERE)

