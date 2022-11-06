Opinion

Southampton 1 Newcastle 4 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Southampton 1 Newcastle 4 – Sunday 6 November 2pm

Eddie Howe and his players knowing that a win today would guarantee keeping their place in the top four.

A pretty even first 25 minutes or so then saw United begin to look more dangerous and once Almiron put Eddie Howe’s side ahead, you felt confident of making it six wins and a draw in the last seven matches.

Ben Cooper:

“Another marvellous win.

“Not the vintage display of Spurs or Villa second half but still very good.

“Some credit has to go to Southampton for an atacking display that always had a resolute NUFC defence on their toes.

“But in midfield United we were just too good – Willock, Longstaff and Bruno all class.

“And in attack, where The Saints couldnt deliver, the Toon could.

“Just another excellent win.”

Brian Standen:

“I didn’t think we played that well today but…… it’s a sign of a good side.

“Slight worry about Callum Wilson, not for England but for Chelsea next week, hopefully just flu!

“Great finish by Chris Wood as well.

“Disappointing to concede but Bruno iced the cake deliciously just after.”

Jamie Smith:

“Wow.

“If anyone out there wasn’t nervous about this going wrong, you’re far too new to NUFC to be taken seriously.

“If you haven’t done the maths, today’s result combined with Villa’s win over Man Utd, means we will spend the World Cup in a champions league place.

“What a difference a year makes.

“Pleased for Willock and Wood to get on the scoresheet, given both have played their part in full in this renaissance.

“A fabulous win against an opponent that has been a longstanding problem and just how mint is this?”

GToon:

“What a manager, what a team, what support and what a result.

“Get in.

“At the start of the year I said we’d win the league.

“I haven’t changed my mind and the reason for it – unstoppable momentum is simply gathering pace.

“Our city believes again and a little house on an estate 200 miles away believes too.

“This is all we have ever wanted.

“A bit of passion and belief.”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“Sensational again.

“You never know what is around the corner in this game, which is why I’m so keen to savour every minute of this at the moment.

“Again, so pleased for three goalscorers (Miggy, Wood and Willock) who have had their fair share of stick but have all played their part in this amazing 2022.

“We’ll be in the top four at Christmas and I can’t quite believe it. Long may it last.”

Billy Miller:

“Today’s results couldn’t have gone any better.

“We’re guaranteed to be in the Champions League places during the World Cup.

“Who predicted that at the start of the season?

“Spent the match stood about 50 metres from the Geordies, in the home end.

“Do you know how hard it is to not sing ‘e i e i e i o’ when you’re 4-1 up?”

David Punton:

“Singing in the rain!

“Rampant football from United, and yet another win, made to look easy.

“It was raining goals at St Mary’s as we stormed third place in the Premier League.

“Almiron with his eighth goal – simply devastating form from the Paraguayan.

“We dug in from there and the goals came as we found that same bottom corner time and time again.

“Great finishing from a group of players fully committed and bought into the manager’s philosophy.

“We may also have hastened the downfall of Southampton’s embattled boss. They were a shower today.

“The Mags go marching on.”

Paul Patterson:

“Third bloody place even with injuries / absentees.

“Man, this side.”

Nat Seaton:

“Can you believe it?!!

“Clinical finishes second half after another great Miggy goal in the first.

“We weren’t at our best today and a shame about no clean sheet but I’m just being picky…

“We scored 4 goals!!

“Can’t wait for Chelsea on Saturday when we know whatever the result, we are going into the world cup break guaranteed to be in the top 4, can’t stop smiling.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 35, Wood 58, Willock 62, Bruno 90+1

Southampton:

Perraud 89

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Southampton 56% (49%) Newcastle 44% (51%)

Total shots were Southampton 16 (4) Newcastle 7 (4)

Shots on target were Southampton 5 (1) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Southampton 8 (3) Newcastle 2 (2)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Crowd: 30,402 (3,300 NUFC fans)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 80), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Murphy (Shelvey 64), Willock (ASM 73), Almiron (Anderson 81), Wilson (Wood 45)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Fraser, Targett

