Opinion

Southampton 1 Newcastle 4 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Davey Hat-Trick to give us his match ratings and player comments after Southampton 1 Newcastle 4.

Ironically, we can play better than this, but a 4-1 away win will more than do.

We may have to accept that we support a decent side these days and that this sort of fixture holds no fears for us. We didn’t play scintillating football but never looked second best. In the end, we won comfortably. Good teams do that.

Difficult to pick a man of the match, but it’s fair to say that many of our top players weren’t at their best. Longstaff and Willock the pick of the bunch for me. Let’s give them and the coaching staff some credit.

Chelsea come to SJP for their – and our – last game this semester. They won’t be relishing the prospect.

Nick Pope – 8

Best keeper I’ve seen in a Toon shirt for a long time, and to be fair, we’ve had some decent ones.

No chance with the goal, and nothing spectacular, but he radiated competence and confidence.

I bet our defenders love having him behind them.

Kieran Trippier – 7

Solid rather than spectacular this week, in my view.

My heart went into my mouth when he felt his hammy but he survived until the 80 minute mark.

Don’t want to see him anywhere near St James’ on Wednesday.

Sven Botman – 7

He made a couple of errors that a better side than Saints may have capitalised upon but he’s a player.

He has a bit of everything and a lot of most things.

Always seems calm, always seems focused. Doesn’t waste energy.

Has the makings of a Newcastle legend

Fabian Schar – 8

I always rated Schar but I half-expected him to be part of a cull of Ashley-era players.

I wouldn’t swap him now. Cultured and classy.

Dan Burn – 7

Not sure if Southgate came to watch BDB but he’ll have been impressed if he did.

He even had a couple of dashes up the left wing.

Sean Longstaff – 8

Add him to the list of players that have improved under Howe.

As ever, covered acres, and had a few good touches.

Sky gave him Player of the Match and I wouldn’t argue with that.

Bruno Guimaraes – 7

Deployed more defensively this week and lacked his usual snap.

Missing his mate, perhaps.

However, saved the best for last. Lovely goal

Joe Willock – 8

I thought he was our best player by a whisker and he capped a fine performance with a good finish to a classy team goal.

Miguel Almiron – 7.5

If Jack Grealish plays like Almiron, England could win the World Cup.

We saw Miggy’s usual work rate, and – dare I say it – his usual goal.

Callum Wilson – 6

Looked well off the pace first half, so it was no surprise when he was subbed.

Hopefully, just a spot of man-flu, and therefore nothing to worry about.

Jacob Murphy – 7

I know some fans will never give Murphy any credit, but I thought he brought industry and energy, and contributed well.

SUBS:

Chris Wood – 7

Subbed on for Wilson at half time.

Scored a lovely goal and kept the Southampton defence honest.

Chuffed for him.

Jonjo Shelvey – 5

Subbed on but didn’t do much more than help us stick to our shape.

Good that he’s back in the reckoning.

Allan St Maximin – 5

On for the last 20. Didn’t get much of a look-in.

Javier Manquillo – 5

On for the last 20. Didn’t really get into the game.

Elliot Anderson – 4

Great to see him given a run out.

At fault for the Saints goal but he’ll learn

Stats from BBC Sport:

Southampton 1 Newcastle 4 – Sunday 6 November 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 35, Wood 58, Willock 62, Bruno 90+1

Southampton:

Perraud 89

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Southampton 56% (49%) Newcastle 44% (51%)

Total shots were Southampton 16 (4) Newcastle 7 (4)

Shots on target were Southampton 5 (1) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Southampton 8 (3) Newcastle 2 (2)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Crowd: 30,402 (3,300 NUFC fans)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 80), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Murphy (Shelvey 64), Willock (ASM 73), Almiron (Anderson 81), Wilson (Wood 45)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Fraser, Targett

(Southampton 1 Newcastle 4 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(The photo Newcastle United fans all wanted to see on Sunday…See HERE)

