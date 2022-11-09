Opinion

Some serious disagreement on selection of this Newcastle team v Crystal Palace tonight

The usual suspects all discussing the Newcastle team v Crystal Palace for this League Cup match and how it should be approached.

Wow!! Some serious disagreement in The Vic last night!

My cards on the table – play the absolute strongest side available. The Man City Cup (they’ve won six of the last ten) is the one trophy we have a realistic chance of winning.

“What you talking about!?” say a few of the boys. “With the team we’ve got now and the way we’re playing, we can do the treble”, or words to that effect.

Discussion follows with regard to incoming January transfers; return to full fitness of Maxi and Isak in particular; how we’ve already beaten Spurs away, drawn with both Mancs, are going to hammer Chelsea, in their current form, on Saturday, and still have six points to take off Arsenal.

“We can beat Palace with the same team that should have beaten them already. Save the big guns for Chelsea.”

Such is the monster that has been unleashed.

I attempt to point out that it’s taken a very short time for them to turn into the “thick, deluded, entitled Geordies” which the mainstream media loves to portray.

I am immediately bombarded by a volley of the statistics seen so frequently, now, on these pages.

“Take our last 38 Premiership matches and we’d be 5th.”; “Best defence in the league.”; percentage of wins under Sir Eddie etc. etc…

All true of course and, as a few are quick to point out, those stats don’t even take into consideration the points that VAR and refereeing incompetence – including against Palace – have robbed us of. Arguments, all, which are difficult to contradict.

Here’s the thing though. It’s coming on 70 years since we last won a domestic trophy and tonight we have an excellent chance of progressing to the next round of a trophy which the “big boys” don’t take seriously until the semi-final and which, this year, sees the draw eliminating almost half our Premiership rivals in one fell swoop.

Not only that, winning it gets you into Europe.

Now. I’m like a dog with two appendages right now with what’s happening here but, PLEASE, can we step back and smell the coffee.

If we fulfil all our potential and do manage to finish top four, FANTASTIC! BUT, what is wrong with playing our absolute top available eleven in this Newcastle team v Crystal Palace tonight?

Yes, it will be three games in a week for some players but, if we do manage to qualify for Europe, that will be the norm. Are you saying we won’t be able to manage it? If so, what’s the point?

Every manager we’ve had since Joe Harvey has publicly stated that they’re treating every cup game with paramount importance, and every one of them – yes, including KK and Sir Bobby – has shown by their team selections over the years that they have, in fact, done anything but.

I wish Eddie Howe could read this and match team selection with his press conference statements.

The proof of the pudding will be seen at 6.45pm when the Newcastle team v Crystal Palace is announced.

