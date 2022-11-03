Opinion

Sky Sports with compelling analysis on what has happened with Miguel Almiron

Miguel Almiron is one of three Newcastle United players announced on Thursday as nominations for the October 2022 PL Player of the month award.

No disrespect to Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes, or indeed the other five nominees, but the award is only heading to one player.

Miguel Almiron has played well this season BUT in October it has been a whole different level.

Excellent performances helping Newcastle United to five wins and a draw last month, with six stunning goals from the Paraguayan absolutely key to this best current form in the Premier League for NUFC.

So what has changed with Miguel Almiron?

Some brilliant new analysis from Sky Sports has pointed to many of the answers…

This graphic from Sky Sports shows the basic stats, comparing the 2021/22 season with the new 2022/23 campaign:

As you can see, such a dramatic shift.

Although the seed of this transformation we could see clearly sown both towards the end of last season and this summer. In the friendlies, Almiron had eight direct goal involvements (scored six and two assists), twice as many as the next highest NUFC player.

Sky Sports point out how it is not just Miguel Almiron that is more dangerous this season, it is Newcastle United as a team…

‘The numbers are compelling and his contribution is also driving his side’s collective improvement. Only Man City (24.4) have a higher current xG than Newcastle (23.1).

Newcastle are playing with greater freedom – pressing higher, with a sustained three-pronged attack. The players trust in the process because roles are as explicitly defined as the expectation that comes alongside them. Certainly, they have all the component parts of a winning side; a defiant goalkeeper, a central-defensive partnership with the joint-best record in the league, flying full-backs and a wonderfully vibrant and fluid frontline.’

Miguel Almiron has made more sprints (310) than any other Premier League player this season, simply reinforcing what we see with our own eyes as fans.

‘Almiron has never been shy of groundwork, he is a workaholic, but Howe’s front-foot style of football has unleashed new potential. He stretches defences with renewed purpose because he is implored to do so. It is a philosophy that champions team cohesion and collective responsibility.’

Sky Sports reporting just how good a job Eddie Howe has done to help make Miguel Almiron a much more dangerous player now…

‘Afforded greater license to roam, Almiron tracks back less, hugs the touchline more, but is far more effective in forward areas. The recast has meant he is receiving the ball higher up the pitch, while enjoying double the amount of touches in opposition boxes (5.11 per 90 minutes).

His heat map is deliberately specific – it places him in the opposition half at almost all points in time.’

Under Steve Bruce, Miguel Almiron was basically used as just an extra defender, in an overall ultra defensive set of tactics and team selection.

Instead, Eddie Howe has his team pressing so high and Almiron and the Paraguyan spending so much of matches either attacking with NUFC in possession, or really high on the pitch trying to win it back.

