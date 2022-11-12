Opinion

Sky Sports expert’s verdict – Very interesting on Newcastle United chances v Chelsea

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some interesting analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on Newcastle’s game against Chelsea.

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this Newcastle v Chelsea game.

Sky Sports – Betting expert ‘Jones Knows’ predicts what will happen with Newcastle v Chelsea:

“The case for a Newcastle win is very easy to make here.

“Eddie Howe’s men are the most likely winners according to the markets – who would have foreseen that at the start of the season?

“There is 13/10 with Sky Bet on offer for a home victory, which equates to a 44 per cent chance of this game ending in Newcastle’s favour.

“The Toon are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League games, winning six and have only lost two of their last 21 Premier League home games – the only defeats coming against Liverpool and Manchester City.

“So, is that enough of a case to pull the trigger on a home win?

“When you factor in Chelsea’s current attacking metrics, that have them currently ranked as a mid-table side, then I’m firmly in the Newcastle home win camp at anything above Evens.

“In the seven Premier League games Graham Potter has overseen, Chelsea have averaged a non-penalty expected goals tally of 0.95 per 90 minutes – that’s a disappointing return for a team that are being priced up as a top-four side.

“Without Kepa Arrizabalaga, Reece James, N’Golo Kante and Ben Chilwell, added to the possibilities of a host of key players like Thiago Silva and Mateo Kovacic having one eye on the World Cup, Chelsea’s season just might hit rock bottom at St James’ Park.

“Score Prediction – Newcastle United 3 Chelsea 0”

A lot of good stuff in there and I agree with the Sky Sports expert when it comes to his comments about both clubs.

When it comes to current form, Newcastle United have won their last four Premier League matches, scoring eleven goals and conceding only two. Whilst Chelsea have lost two and got two draws, conceding six goals and scoring just the two.

As the Sky Sports man states, the last 21 home Premier League games have seen Newcastle lose only twice at home. Worth pointing out as well, this is Eddie Howe’s entire home PL record with Newcastle United, quite amazing to have only lost those two out of 21.

Coincidentally, that run of only two defeats in 21 home PL matches takes us all the way back to when we last played…Chelsea at St James’ Park. One year and 13 days ago, Chelsea absolutely dominated and won 3-0, United with no corners and only one shot on target all match. This was Graeme Jones’ one and only home match when in temporary charge, Eddie Howe arriving in time for the next one against Brentford.

The 30 October 2021 saw Chelsea arrive at St James’ Park as league leaders and obviously, leave SJP in the same position.

After that match, both clubs had played 10 PL matches, Chelsea on 25 points and Newcastle only four.

Just over a year later and after 14 PL matches we see Newcastle with 27 points, Chelsea on 21 points (after 13 PL games).

Little wonder the Sky Sports expert declares ‘The case for a Newcastle win is very easy to make here.’

On the road this season in the league, Chelsea have already lost to Southampton, Brighton and Leeds, whilst they were very lucky to get a goalless draw at Brentford.

The Sky Sports man goes with a 3-0 scoreline. Sounds a bit extreme BUT that is what Leeds did when beating Chelsea, whilst Brighton (4-1) also won by a three goal margin in Chelsea’s last away match. Whilst Southampton ‘only’ beat Chelsea 2-1, Newcastle if course hammering the Saints 4-1 away from home last weekend.

So much points to a Newcastle United win this afternoon, what a result it will be if the NUFC players can sign off for the World Cup with another three points.

