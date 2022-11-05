Opinion

Sky Sports expert’s verdict – Backs Newcastle win and ‘streaky’ NUFC striker to get first goal v Southampton

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some excellent analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on Newcastle’s game against Southampton.

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this Southampton v Newcastle game.

Coming to the conclusion that Newcastle United will win at St Mary’s, as well as tipping one NUFC player as the best option to score the first goal on Sunday AND be on the plane to Qatar…

Sky Sports – Betting expert ‘Jones Knows’ predicts what will happen with Southampton v Newcastle:

“Regular readers of this column (hello mum) will be aware of the pain that scorches through my body whenever James Ward-Prowse making the England squad is mentioned.

“His omission from the Euro 2020 squad signalled a sickening end to two years of backing him at inflated prices – some as big as 16/1 – to make the final squad.

“There might be a bit of payback coming my way if Callum Wilson can keep scoring goals.

“He was part of my ante-post portfolio at the start of the season at prices ranging from 11/1 down to 6/1 to make the World Cup squad.

“All looked lost when his body failed him after a bright start but his leading role in this wonderfully robust Newcastle side after regaining fitness has catapulted him back into England contention.

“He is now 11/10. Don’t break my heart again, Gareth.

“Wilson is a streaky striker when in the mood, and with his motivation levels sky high he rates as the most likely first goalscorer at St Mary’s even if his 7/2 price with Sky Bet is about right.

“In their last 10 Premier League games only three Premier League goals have been scored by Southampton attacking players, so it does make the reliability of Wilson’s finishing, despite the skinny price, stand out when assessing that market.

“Score prediction: Southampton 0 Newcastle 2”

A lot of good stuff in there and I agree with the Sky Sports expert when it comes to his comments about Callum Wilson.

I think he will definitely be chosen by Gareth Southgate (barring injury!) for that England squad and the Newcastle number nine does tend to go on goalscoring ‘streaky’ runs.

When available he has been excellent this season, scoring three goals in his last three Premier League matches, whilst before his injury, Callum Wilson had scored four goals in his previous four PL matches.

With six goals in nine Premier League starts this season and an overall record at Newcastle of better than a goal every two PL starts, it seems to me a no-brainer to take the NUFC forward to Qatar.

As for Sunday’s result, currently Newcastle are fourth top and Southampton fourth bottom. Since February, the Saints have won only four Premier League games and only two of those at home, whilst Eddie Howe’s side have won 14 PL matches in that time period, including five away. One of those victories on the road was at Southampton in March, Bruno’s first start and (spectacular) first goal for NUFC.

With 16 points from a possible 18 in October and the form team of the top tier, Newcastle United and especially Callum Wilson (and Miguel Almiron!) will approach Sunday’s match full of confidence and with everything to play for.

