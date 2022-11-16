News

Sky Sports announce Carabao Cup fourth round live TV selections

Newcastle United’s next competitive match will be in the Carabao Cup and Sky Sports have now made their choices for the live TV games.

These will be the first games involving (some) Premier League clubs after the Qatar World Cup ends (final on Sunday 18 December).

The fourth round Carabao Cup games to be played in the week leading up to Christmas.

Sky Sports selecting the Man Utd v Burnley and Man City v Liverpool matches to show live.

On the official Sky Sports website, this is how they are listing the scheduling of all eight matches.

Now don’t be making any definite plans based on the above, we are just the messenger with what Sky Sports have put up.

No official confirmation as yet from Newcastle United, plus of course still waiting on ticket details to be released, for what is certain to be yet another sold out NUFC game.

However, assuming we can rely on the Sky Sports fixtures above, Newcastle United in action against Bournemouth only two minutes after the World Cup final (Brazil v England…Bruno v Trippier, Pope and Wilson?).

This is how the fuller schedule looks for Newcastle United, currently the players having a couple of weeks of holiday and then working on personal fitness schemes from home, before heading off for the warm weather training camp (during these weeks, major work getting done at the training ground in their absence).

Sunday 4 December 2022

NUFC first team squad fly to Saudi Arabia for warm weather break.

Tuesday 6 December 2022

Scheduled date for release of Premier League TV selections, although we are still awaiting the TV selections for most of January, which were scheduled to have been made public weeks ago.

Thursday 8 December 2022 (Friendly)

Al-Hilal v Newcastle Time and venue TBC

Saturday 10 December 2022

NUFC first team squad return from Saudi Arabia warm weather break.

Saturday 17 December 2022 (Friendly)

Newcastle v Rayo Vallecano 12.30

(Week commencing) Monday 19 December (League Cup fourth round)

Newcastle v Bournemouth – TBC

Monday 26 December 2022 (Premier League)

Leicester v Newcastle (Amazon Prime) 3pm

Saturday 31 December 2022 (Premier League)

Newcastle v Leeds 3pm

Tuesday 3 January 2023 (Premier League)

Arsenal v Newcastle (Sky Sports) 8pm

(Weekend of) Saturday 7 January 2023 (FA Cup third round)

Newcastle United to play their FA Cup third round match

