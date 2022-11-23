Opinion

Should we want Newcastle United squad members called up by England? Only one I don’t want called up

Records are Eddie Howe’s thing.

First team to avoid relegation after not winning any of their first 14 Premier League games.

First Newcastle team to win away at Southampton consecutively in HISTORY!

Joint most England players at a World Cup in history (matching France ’98 when Shearer, Lee and Batty were called up).

I’ve got a feeling he’ll be the first to win a major trophy with Newcastle United this century too.

Back to the England aspect though.

Like many things in the last year, I can’t imagine any of us would have predicted, in September last year, that we would have three of our team called up to represent England at Qatar. The transformation over the last thirteen months has been incredible and this is just the latest leg.

Do we want our players playing for England though?

There are two sides to this argument and I know this will cause some debate.

Side one is NO.

For some, the national team doesn’t matter at all. Newcastle comes first and the wellbeing of our players is paramount. Having them called up in international breaks or for tournaments (especially one dumped into the middle of a domestic season) just heightens the chances of injury. We all remember Owen crawling off the pitch in 2006. Nobody wants to see Wilson pull up with a hamstring injury, Trippier strain his groin or Pope breaking a finger.

We pay these player’s wages and we’re having an outstanding season. The last thing we need is players picking up knocks or coming back fatigued from this World Cup.

There could be mental strain too. If we are eliminated in difficult circumstances that could have an impact on players being thrown straight back into the mix, potentially within days of the tournament ending.

I understand this argument…but I am firmly on the other side of the fence.

Newcastle United still comes first for me, all day long.

If I could choose between Newcastle winning a trophy or England, it’ll always be Newcastle. If I could choose between us finishing in the top six this season or England winning the World Cup, it would be Newcastle’s glory that I think of.

However, I do want Newcastle players to be called up by their countries and I’m glad we have such a strong representation in the England squad this winter.

Firstly, having players representing England (or any international side at a major tournament) stamps us a little more clearly on the map. People are already taking notice of us, of course they are. People are learning what we’re all about due to our excellent form this season, but this is a further vindication of how far we’ve come. Wilson, Trippier and Pope are proof that you can come to Newcastle and achieve your international aspirations as well as battling at the top of the division.

Secondly, it’s a point of pride.

Did anyone watching the game on Monday not unleash a massive smile when Trippier was handed the captain’s armband? The Newcastle captain and leader, transformer of fortunes, being recognised for the inspirational character he is on the biggest stage of them all. It might only have been due to Kane being substituted but there were other domestic captains and vice captains on that pitch, yet Trippier was the one they looked to. We also got a glimpse of Wilson and he showed terrific pace against a high Iran line. It’s a shame he didn’t rifle the ball into the back of the net but it was good of him to thank Grealish for turning Almiron into the best player in the universe.

Thirdly, for the players themselves this is the pinnacle.

Trippier has been there and done it but this may be his last tournament. He’s scored a World Cup semi-final opener and assisted in a Euro final. He might have a chance of being at Germany as it’s only 19 months away but he will be 33 (turning 34 just two months after those Euros end). With many younger right back options this might be his last appearance at a major tournament.

Pope went to the 2018 World Cup but didn’t play a game, whilst he missed Euro 2020 with a knee injury that required surgery. He’s got another chance now, although it’ll take an injury to everyone’s favourite hothead for him to get his opportunity.

Wilson has spoken frequently about his dreams of representing England at a major tournament. If not for his ongoing injury issues, I have no doubt he would have done so previously. When fit and firing, he is one of the best strikers in the Premier League.

Unfortunately, although he scores roughly every other game he starts for Newcastle, he’s only started half the games he could have in his two and a half season spell in Toon. This gives weight to the argument that it may be better if he doesn’t go. However, although Newcastle does come first, I want all our players to achieve their dreams, especially as great a servant as Wilson. His dream is to represent England at a major tournament and now he is doing it. Like everyone else, I hope he comes back in great shape, but I’m so happy for him to accomplish this aspiration.

The only member of our squad I don’t want to get called up for England is Eddie Howe himself.

So, for me, I’m glad all three got called up as well as the other three representing other nations at the tournament. Next, I hope they can all achieve the dream of a domestic trophy with Newcastle. I’m sure nobody reading this on The Mag will begrudge them that.

