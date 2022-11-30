Sheffield Wednesday give official reaction to drawing Newcastle United in the FA Cup
Sheffield Wednesday were picked out of the hat against Newcastle United on Monday night.
The FA Cup third round tie to be played on the weekend of Saturday 7 January, date and time yet to be confirmed.
The reaction of Sheffield Wednesday fans to the draw was overwhelmingly positive.
The supporters looking to the positives of Newcastle United bringing loads of fans, hopefully Hillsborough sold out, some decent cash for the financially struggling club, whilst also the possibility of knocking out a team currently third in the Premier League.
So what about those inside Sheffield Wednesday, how did they feel about drawing Newcastle?
Darren Moore thinks the draw is great for all concerned, both the club and the Sheffield Wednesday supporters.
Earlier in the season, after knocking out lower league clubs Sunderland and Rochdale, the Owls only went out of the League Cup on penalties to Southampton after drawing 1-1 away from home.
Moore hoping his League One side can go one better against another top tier side.
Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore talking to swfc.co.uk after drawing Newcastle United in the FA Cup:
“I think it’s a great draw but the thing for me is that I am so pleased for the fans.
“To get a Premier League team down at Hillsborough where the supporters can see their team compete against real good top flight opposition, it will be great.
“For me when I saw the draw, I was just pleased for the fans and when the tie comes round we will give our full focus to it but initially now, I’m just pleased for everyone connected to the club because it’s a fantastic cup draw.
“With everything that has gone on at Newcastle, the work Eddie is doing has been really, really good and for us to pit our wits against them is going to be good for us.
“We’ve played against Premier League opposition earlier in the Carabao Cup and we had a real good game and acquitted ourselves very well.
“We’ll have to do much of the same again because as we know they are a very good side.
“But our attention now is back to the league and we’ll pick up the cup draw when it comes around. For now, the focus is this weekend and another really important game at Derby. All our thoughts and energies are on that game.”
Third Round ties will take place on the weekend of Saturday 7 January 2023, the full draw here:
Preston v Huddersfield
Middlesbrough v Brighton
Chesterfield v West Brom
Manchester City v Chelsea
Charlton or Stockport v Walsall
Boreham Wood v Accrington
Tottenham v Portsmouth
Derby v Barnsley
Cardiff v Leeds
Brentford v West Ham
Bournemouth v Burnley
Coventry v Wrexham
Norwich v Blackburn
Aston Villa v Stevenage
Luton v Wigan
Oxford v Arsenal
Fleetwood v QPR
Liverpool v Wolves
Grimsby v Burton
Blackpool v Nottingham Forest
Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham v Leicester
Forest Green v Birmingham
Bristol City v Swansea
Hartlepool v Stoke
Hull v Fulham
Palace v Southampton
Millwall v Sheffield United
Shrewsbury v Sunderland
Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle
Manchester United v Everton
Reading v Watford
Ipswich v Rotherham
These are the future dates for all remaining rounds of the FA Cup:
Round three: Weekend of Saturday 7 January 2023
Round four: Weekend of Saturday 28 January 2023
Round five: Midweek of Wednesday 1 March 2023
Quarter-finals: Weekend of Saturday 18 March 2023
Semi-finals: Weekend of Saturday 22 April 2023
Final: Saturday 3 June 2023
