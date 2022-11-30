News

Sheffield Wednesday give official reaction to drawing Newcastle United in the FA Cup

Sheffield Wednesday were picked out of the hat against Newcastle United on Monday night.

The FA Cup third round tie to be played on the weekend of Saturday 7 January, date and time yet to be confirmed.

The reaction of Sheffield Wednesday fans to the draw was overwhelmingly positive.

The supporters looking to the positives of Newcastle United bringing loads of fans, hopefully Hillsborough sold out, some decent cash for the financially struggling club, whilst also the possibility of knocking out a team currently third in the Premier League.

So what about those inside Sheffield Wednesday, how did they feel about drawing Newcastle?

Darren Moore thinks the draw is great for all concerned, both the club and the Sheffield Wednesday supporters.

Earlier in the season, after knocking out lower league clubs Sunderland and Rochdale, the Owls only went out of the League Cup on penalties to Southampton after drawing 1-1 away from home.

Moore hoping his League One side can go one better against another top tier side.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore talking to swfc.co.uk after drawing Newcastle United in the FA Cup:

“I think it’s a great draw but the thing for me is that I am so pleased for the fans.

“To get a Premier League team down at Hillsborough where the supporters can see their team compete against real good top flight opposition, it will be great.

“For me when I saw the draw, I was just pleased for the fans and when the tie comes round we will give our full focus to it but initially now, I’m just pleased for everyone connected to the club because it’s a fantastic cup draw.

“With everything that has gone on at Newcastle, the work Eddie is doing has been really, really good and for us to pit our wits against them is going to be good for us.

“We’ve played against Premier League opposition earlier in the Carabao Cup and we had a real good game and acquitted ourselves very well.

“We’ll have to do much of the same again because as we know they are a very good side.

“But our attention now is back to the league and we’ll pick up the cup draw when it comes around. For now, the focus is this weekend and another really important game at Derby. All our thoughts and energies are on that game.”

Third Round ties will take place on the weekend of Saturday 7 January 2023, the full draw here:

Preston v Huddersfield

Middlesbrough v Brighton

Chesterfield v West Brom

Manchester City v Chelsea

Charlton or Stockport v Walsall

Boreham Wood v Accrington

Tottenham v Portsmouth

Derby v Barnsley

Cardiff v Leeds

Brentford v West Ham

Bournemouth v Burnley

Coventry v Wrexham

Norwich v Blackburn

Aston Villa v Stevenage

Luton v Wigan

Oxford v Arsenal

Fleetwood v QPR

Liverpool v Wolves

Grimsby v Burton

Blackpool v Nottingham Forest

Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham v Leicester

Forest Green v Birmingham

Bristol City v Swansea

Hartlepool v Stoke

Hull v Fulham

Palace v Southampton

Millwall v Sheffield United

Shrewsbury v Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle

Manchester United v Everton

Reading v Watford

Ipswich v Rotherham

These are the future dates for all remaining rounds of the FA Cup:

Round three: Weekend of Saturday 7 January 2023

Round four: Weekend of Saturday 28 January 2023

Round five: Midweek of Wednesday 1 March 2023

Quarter-finals: Weekend of Saturday 18 March 2023

Semi-finals: Weekend of Saturday 22 April 2023

Final: Saturday 3 June 2023

