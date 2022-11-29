Opinion

Sheffield Wednesday fans react to getting Newcastle United in the FA Cup – Interesting

Interesting reaction from Sheffield Wednesday fans after they draw Newcastle United in the FA Cup.

The Owls are currently third in League One, three points off the top.

Sheffield Wednesday fans desperate to get out of the third tier, so they can then try and make an attempt to get back to the Premier League.

In the meantime though, how do they see this cup draw against Newcastle United?

As always, interesting to hear what fans of other clubs think about you….

Sheffield Wednesday fans commenting online on getting Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round draw:

‘Great draw.

If they play 1st team, no chance. But good cash in the gate please DM play a decent team. We dont need a hammering.’

Good crowd

Good away support

Something to look forward to without too much worry about the result

What’s not to like.’

‘Do you reckon they’ll stick to a tenner?’

‘£25 would be ok wouldn’t it? It’ll more than likely sell out and good chance of being on telly.’

‘With fairness Wednesday is a business , its an attractive fixture that’s worth more than a tenner.’

‘It was £15 for a pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano so I can’t see an FA Cup game against a (current) top 4 PL team being cheaper.’

‘£20 – £25 is my guess , hats off to those that went to the 1st or 2nd round games , they don’t hold much appeal to me like many others for the simple fact that most clubs won’t play a full strength side so aren’t fully committed, as a fan I feel the same because of this.’

‘Far from happy personally…Newcastle will see this a major piece of silverware that could quite easily kickstart their “ambitions”.’

‘They have been starved of success for ages, they’ll want this.

OTH they did lose at home to Cambridge last January at the same stage.’

‘Big crowd – probably on TV.

No chance of 4th round so we can concentrate ont league.’

‘Lads will be up for it, good attendance, big atmosphere, bit of a pay day. No shame if we lose. What’s not to like?’

‘We’ve beaten them the last 3 times we’ve played them. Big crowd, easy passage to the next round, what’s not to like?’

‘Big crowd and Geordies will bring plenty to add to atmosphere.

Will be on tv so more money and Owls fans not able to go can see it.

Newcastle are playing some good football and rightfully up there

Free hit for us.’

‘Good grief, there’s no pleasing some people.

Major EPL team at home in a competition we have no realistic chance of winning yet still people moan!

This should be a capacity crowd and quite likely a record gate receipts for us (we always need the cash) and you never know we might just cause an upset!’

‘Newcastle haven’t won anything for 67 years, they’ll go all out to win. And will. But it’s better than our usual rubbish draws like away to Southampton.’

‘Great draw , not too long after the World Cup either so they may use the game to rest some of there internationals !!’

‘Good draw. I’d hope for a full house. Good atmosphere without doubt. Expect a good game, even if we don’t win it will give us a feeling of big games back at Hillsborough.’

‘All those on Saturday saying they hate the cup, concentrate on league blah blah blah.

Will be the first people down buying tickets to see us against Newcastle.

A great tie, a full house and maybe on tv could get us a decent sum of money into the coffers and maybe just maybe could be a cup upset or a replay at St James Park.’

‘One of my favourite recent memories was beating Newcastle twice in the championship under Carlos. Especially the away win on Boxing Day night (?), just felt like we were actually on our back like the song said, until things turned, rather sour.’

‘They play Arsenal away the Tuesday before and I can see them putting out a much weakened team. Champions League will be their priority.’

‘Home, against a top premier league side?

Yeah, go on then. ‘

‘Rubbish tie for me. Played Newcastle in recent years and don’t even get an away day at St James Park.

Praying for the day we draw a Man Utd, Liverpool or Arsenal away from home.’

‘Fantastic draw – Fortress Hillsborough – Bring it on 4th round here we come.’

‘Amongst the very best home draws we could have hoped for.

Should be as full a crowd as we’re allowed.

Nice little earner for the club.’

‘Pretty damn good. They will sell out the away end and it could well be on TV.’

‘Big crowd

The bar codes will sell out the upper and lower west stand

Every chance of being a live TV game

A good earner to top up our January transfer kitty.’

Third Round ties will take place on the weekend of Saturday 7 January 2023, the full draw here:

Preston v Huddersfield

Middlesbrough v Brighton

Chesterfield v West Brom

Manchester City v Chelsea

Charlton or Stockport v Walsall

Boreham Wood v Accrington

Tottenham v Portsmouth

Derby v Barnsley

Cardiff v Leeds

Brentford v West Ham

Bournemouth v Burnley

Coventry v Wrexham

Norwich v Blackburn

Aston Villa v Stevenage

Luton v Wigan

Oxford v Arsenal

Fleetwood v QPR

Liverpool v Wolves

Grimsby v Burton

Blackpool v Nottingham Forest

Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham v Leicester

Forest Green v Birmingham

Bristol City v Swansea

Hartlepool v Stoke

Hull v Fulham

Palace v Southampton

Millwall v Sheffield United

Shrewsbury v Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle

Manchester United v Everton

Reading v Watford

Ipswich v Rotherham

These are the future dates for all remaining rounds of the FA Cup:

Round three: Weekend of Saturday 7 January 2023

Round four: Weekend of Saturday 28 January 2023

Round five: Midweek of Wednesday 1 March 2023

Quarter-finals: Weekend of Saturday 18 March 2023

Semi-finals: Weekend of Saturday 22 April 2023

Final: Saturday 3 June 2023

