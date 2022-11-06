Opinion

Sheffield Wednesday away in 1987 – How it was, when it was

Back in August, I had an article published on The Mag about an away trip to Scarborough in pre-season where we eked out a 2-2 draw, on the eve of the seasiders making their league debut ten days later.

In that article, I described the lunatics who me and some of my mates travelled with, including the lurcher that was set away across the North York moors on the return home.

I also hinted at a further article because we did venture to another couple of away games with the same crew.

As is often the case, Brian Standen inspires me to get my typewriter out, having educated us about one of his many trips to Hillsborough, the one he most recently described being in 1982.

So, that reminded me, it was a trip to Sheffield Wednesday three weeks after Scarborough, in August 1987, where we next ventured with these absolute lunatics.

In the Scarborough article, I tried to explain that the lunatics in question weren’t football hooligans…but they immersed themselves in some dodgy stuff. Put it this way, they were certainly not the sort of folk my mother would have wanted me sharing any experiences with, never mind the sort where being in their company probably meant that you would at some point have to potentially fight yourself out of a tight spot. That said, me and my mates were a combination of Sergio Tacchini wearing lightweights and one or two who could handle themselves and liked to engage in such things.

So, after a night on the drink we got up reasonably early and congregated somewhere or other (can’t recall), awaiting the arrival of the van that was taking us down south. It was a reasonably warm day, it was August after all. When we set off, the driver had his shirt on, but in all of the days that have passed since I’ve never seen anyone strip down to the waist, whilst managing to control a minibus at 80 mph on the A1 with seat belt intact. He chain-smoked the whole way as well. Quite bizarre.

The other occupants of the van were split roughly 50:50, the hardcore lunatics and the wannabe football hooligans. The latter were sporting the latest designer wear of the time, the former were certainly not wearing the latest designer wear of the time. Although the lurcher hadn’t made this journey, it was nevertheless a very curious mix, the lunatics being a good few years older than the wannabe football hooligans.

When we got to Hillsborough, we split up – we were far too cool to be seen with the lunatics. As we milled around, there was nothing doing and we eventually entered the ground. Darren Jackson (pictured above) scored the only goal and I distinctly recall someone who was a dead ringer for Billy Idol getting on the pitch to celebrate, before being unceremoniously frog marched away by the South Yorkshire constabulary.

The driver didn’t bother with the match, electing to kip off his hangover in the van which was parked in the streets behind what I think they call the North Stand. Anyway, as I’ve said, nothing had happened before the match and as we made our way to the van, nothing seemed untoward, except we got there ahead of the lunatics.

Just as we were about to clamber inside the van, the driver proclaimed that there was a bunch of kids ‘over there’ and he’d already engaged them, letting them know that ‘there were some Newcastle fans on their way shortly’. And that was it. Wham. It kicked off big time as a group of up to twenty Sheffield Wednesday came across the road and got stuck in. Fortunately, just as it was going off, the lunatics were making their arrival and although the numbers weren’t quite even, we won a famous victory as we pushed the Sheffield lads back.

It wasn’t over though. One of the lunatics had lived in Leeds and suggested we do a detour and pick up some fast food before the journey back up the A1. So, about forty five minutes later, we arrived at the KFC on Roundhay Road, the A58.

As we ordered from the Colonel’s menu, we unsurprisingly attracted the attention of some locals who after sussing us out, disappeared, only to return with reinforcements a few minutes later. Cue pandemonium on the high street where the KFC was (and still is, thanks to a cursory glance at Google Maps this morning) before making it back to the van, some of us worse for wear but buzzing all the same!

It seemed that there was now a genuine bond between the lunatics and the wanabee football hooligans. Frequenting some of the local pubs became much easier after this, that’s for sure, and our minds wandered to planning the next trip…

