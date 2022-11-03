Opinion

Sheffield Wednesday away in 1982 – How it was, when it was

We all like reading a bit of history and the going-ons of the naughty days, so it is time to write about a trip to Hillsborough and a game that took place against Sheffield Wednesday on 16h December 1982.

Painting a picture of that era, I was 18 year old and keen to make an impression on the lads who I drank with, these lads were mates of my soon to be brother in law from Byker and all a few years older.

NUFC meanwhile had shocked the football world by signing Kevin Keegan and were packing places out, except for one fact, Keegan had got injured and our early season promise had waned a little bit and we were languishing a few places outside the promotion spots.

Obviously as it was an away game at Sheffield Wednesday there would be a huge following down there…but today there wasn’t, just over 2,000 Newcastle fans were in a pre Christmas crowd of 16,000.

Anyway, I am running ahead of myself.

Friday night in the town and drinking in such salubrious places as the Portland, The Burton House, Wilders etc, I was unable to make it home, so ended up kipping on a mate’s floor just off Shields Road.

As it was in those days, wake up on the floor, quick Italian shower and spur of the moment we decide to jump on a train to Sheffield, no need for tickets in those days. The train was an ordinary service train and there were a few dozen fellow fans on the train.

Now having experienced South Yorkshire’s finest previously, we knew what to expect. So we made a little plan to separate from the main body of fans once we got to Sheffield and for once this worked, getting off the train the supporters were under the threat of a truncheon and rounded up, put into cages / pens just outside the station. We had jumped off quickly and changed platforms via a toilet, leaving the station, obviously with no colours on, we blended in.

The time was quite early, about midday, and the next train due in from Newcastle was not for an hour, so we watched from a distance as the fans stuck in cages were forced onto double decker buses and heading for a very early entry into Hillsborough. At this point we took a chance, separated into groups of one and trying to look as casual as possible, walked out and crossed the road, entering the nearest pub. Amazingly this went without a hitch and we settled for a few beers, to be fair it was friendly and accommodating and the landlord was pleased just to have customers.

At 2ish and having watched out the windows as another few fans were caged and transported, we decided to leave and head up toward the ground, knowing it was a fair trek. So straight into a taxi and we were able to get virtually to the ground, headed into a chippy where South Yorkshire’s finest were already in getting their chips, when we heard a screech outside and a bit of commotion. Outside, a Newcastle fan was lying injured in the road having been knocked down by a car while being chased by a group of Sheff Wed fans, this incensed many folk as the police did nothing, tucking into their chips it was as if nothing had happened. When challenged they became quite aggressive, it really was how it was when it was, help from passers by was given and an ambulance turned up and the stricken fan was taken off to hospital.

We then wandered around the back of the Kop unchallenged and down toward the Leppings Lane end, in previous visits this area had always been rammed but today it was noticeable quieter, we paid in, caught up with a few lads who we knew and then decided to see if we could get into the seats at the side. This as it turned out was easy, slipping the steward a couple of quid, ushered through a gate and 20 of us found ourselves in the bottom corner of the stand opposite the tunnel.

Now it has to be said we were all canny drunk but not causing much mischief, indeed the match kicked off and I think we played quite well, scored first through Imre Varadi (pictured above) but missed a host of chances and then allowed Sheffield Wednesday to equalise.

Juts before half-time a kindly copper (yes a couple did exist) came over and said something along the lines of “lads, we know you are from Newcastle but gonna leave you here, if you can wait five mins at HT, give the locals a chance to get a p.ss and a brew, we will let you lot down onto the concourse.” Aye, ok of course we will.

Half-time whistle came and we are up heading for the exits with a line of South Yorkshire’s finest keeping a fair few now quite aggressive locals back, one of our lot who had more common sense than most played the peace keeper and the locals were pushed back and down we went.

Out of the blue, the lad who was playing the peacekeeper suddenly burst through the line of police, grabbed an aggressive Sheffield Wednesday fan and banged him against a wall, before being dragged back and obviously about to get arrested.

The officers pinned him down and asked why he did it and his response was thus…“officer, he can call me a Geordie tw.t, a Geordie c.nt or indeed anything, BUT HE IS NOT CALLING ME FAT” cue instant laughter by all in earshot. Instead of being arrested he was thrown back into the crowd, while the Wednesday fans went into a chant of ‘you fat b.stard’, fortunately he had calmed down and we returned to our seats without him taking further offence.

Quite a few folk will remember the lad in question and I was saddened to hear he died a few years ago after a short battle with cancer. In later years I would bump into him now and again but I think as time passed he preferred horse racing to football. He was an absolute top bloke but yes in those days, he was a tad weight sensitive, his name was Phil Race and I know he is missed by many.

Second-half kicked off and most of us actually fell asleep at one point, until there was a noise to our left, I glanced up and dozens of their fans were coming for a go over the seats, we barely even stirred and when they got within a few yards they stopped, looked at each other, turned round and walked back to their seats.

Full-time came and outside there was the usual posturing with nothing major happening and even the SY police were able to put their sticks down. One bus ride later we were back at the station and onto a train to Doncaster, where more beers were obviously had.

A great day and a memory of a lad no longer with us.

