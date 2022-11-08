News

Shay Given talks about what is happening now at Newcastle United (and some great memories)

Shay Given is the best Newcastle United goalkeeper I have ever seen.

A view shared by the vast majority of other Newcastle fans I’m sure as well.

In the decade he spent at St James’ Park, Shay Given was absolutely outstanding.

Twice voted by his fellow professionals in the PFA team of the year when with Newcastle United, Shay Given now sees some great times ahead for his old club.

Shay Given talking to Mega Casino:

Newcastle, City, Villa – these are all huge clubs. Which fans did you enjoy playing in front of the most?

“The atmosphere at St. James’ Park, and we’re seeing this at the moment because of how brilliantly Eddie Howe is doing at the club, is absolutely incredible and the Newcastle fans are incredible. Newcastle is a one-club city and it means so much to the people up there.

“They call it the Cathedral on the Hill. Fans walk from the pubs and the bars and the restaurants to the stadium, not many stadiums are right in the middle of a city, standing proud, but St. James’ Park is. The fans are very very special up there.

“When the place is rocking, nobody wants to play there. It is a very tough place to go and seeing the atmosphere at the ground now reminds me of when I was there experiencing Champions League football, which provided special nights for those fans. Hopefully we will see even more of that at Newcastle in the future.”

Another impressive victory on the road sees Newcastle climb to third. The result never looked in doubt. How impressed were you by the performance?

“The turn around from when Eddie has come in has been fantastic.

“He got off to a bit of a slow start and the results were not brilliant to begin with, so people had their doubts about him. Eddie and his staff were working really hard with the players behind-the-scenes and they recruited some excellent players in the January window, which was key.

“The players they signed were the right type of characters for the dressing room and the football club.”

A year ago Newcastle were near the bottom of the league, so it’s a remarkable story to see them up in third at the moment.

“Obviously, the new owners have invested in the team.

“They haven’t gone crazy like they could have done, they brought in the right people.

“I think it is a ‘Roy of the Rovers’ type of story and if they can keep going, it will be a phenomenal season.”

To your point, Newcastle haven’t gone out and spent crazy money. I think Eddie Howe’s coaching ability is getting a little bit lost in the fog that surrounds the Newcastle ownership. Do you think Howe deserves more credit for his coaching ability and the impact he has had on the club?

“Where do you start describing the job that Eddie has done at Newcastle?

“He has been phenomenal for the club. He started slowly, but he was always open about the process and the players have bought into his methods completely. Yes they have spent money and they have some brilliant players through the spine of the team.

“Pope has been brilliant. Trippier has been brilliant. I think we all knew about his ability, but watching him play week in, week out, you realise how much of a leader he is.

“Guimares has been terrific. Dan Burn, a local lad, he brings that Geordie spirit. It seems like every signing has added something.

“You also have to think about the impact that he has had on the players he inherited. He has shown not just Newcastle, but the Premier League how good the likes of Miguel Almiron and Fabian Schar are. Credit to him and his staff for doing that.”

What do you make of some of the criticisms about the club and its finances?

“A couple of reporters have claimed that Newcastle are buying success, but I think that is really unfair on Eddie. Newcastle have the best defensive record in the league and they are scoring loads of goals. He has got the balance of the team spot on.

“In many ways, when you have guys like Klopp coming out and saying there isn’t a glass ceiling at the club and Guardiola labelling the team ‘contenders’. I think you know Newcastle are doing something right when they generate these types of comments from figures like Pep and Klopp.

“Klopp is a fantastic manager and has been an excellent character in the Premier League. He hasn’t been frightened to spend a few quid himself – £75 million on van Dijk, £70 million on the keeper and £85 million on Darwin in the summer. Clubs are looking over their shoulder and will be thinking that Newcastle’s development is happening a little bit quicker than they thought it would. Man United, Tottenham and Chelsea will be thinking about their own Champions League qualification, so credit to Eddie Howe for ruffling a few feathers. Hopefully they can continue that for the remainder of the season.”

How happy are you to see the fans at St. James’ Park happy again after such a difficult period under Mike Ashley?

“The transformation has been incredible, both on and off the pitch.

“I attended the first match after the takeover and there was a real carnival atmosphere there, the clouds were lifted.

“Now the hope is back with the fans and that is all they have ever wanted in Newcastle; an ambitious team that they can support who make them proud and are moving in the right direction.

“Things were stale up there. The ambition under Ashley was about survival, and that is not the Newcastle that I joined all those years ago. That is not the Newcastle the fans want. They want Newcastle to face up to every opponent at home. That is the Newcastle that the fans deserve.”

I’d love to know what you’re made of Nick Pope’s performances this season?

“Nick has slipped under the radar a little bit. I don’t think people realised how important that signing was. If you look at the job he is doing for the team, he has been incredible.

“When you join a big club like Newcastle, it is so important to get off to a good start and settle in quickly. The fans have really taken to him and it looks like he can do no wrong at the moment.

“He is only thirty and will be coming into his prime years as a keeper over the next few seasons. It was fantastic business for the club.”

Newcastle play Palace at home on Wednesday. Do you think the League Cup is a trophy that your old club should be looking to win this season?

“I think Newcastle should absolutely look to win the League Cup. When Mourinho came to this country, he placed a great emphasis on winning that. It has been so long since Newcastle last won a trophy, the cups would be a great way to kick start that winning culture and feeling within the club.

“Of course, Palace won’t be an easy opponent to face, but I’m sure Eddie will be reminding his players how much it would mean to the fans and the city to win a trophy. The League Cup could have a snowballing effect on the club and it will certainly make future challenges easier for Eddie and the team.”

The battle for the top four?

“Will it come too soon for Newcastle? Possibly, but they are in a great position at the moment.

“It’s too early to tell yet and we have the World Cup, which could have a massive impact on certain teams. If some big players get injured, that could change the outlook of everything.

“Will Arsenal go out and sign 2-3 players because they think they have the chance of a lifetime to win the league? A lot will happen between now and the end of the season.”

Who was the best captain that you played under?

“I was lucky enough to play under Roy Keane, Alan Shearer and then Vieira at City. They were all brilliant captains. In terms of longevity, it would have to be Shearer. I played with him at Blackburn and again at Newcastle, so I got to know him better than the other guys. The only thing that we didn’t do was win something together at Newcastle, which wasn’t through the want of trying, we just weren’t good enough at the time to get our hands on some silverware.”

Did you have a favourite manager and if so, who was it and why?

“I would say Kenny Dalglish. He brought me to Blackburn from Celtic and then signed me again at Newcastle where he made me the number one goalie at 21, which is very young for a keeper in the Premier League. He gave me the belief and confidence that I deserved to play on the biggest stage, so I owe him a lot.”

Did you come close (when at Newcastle) to joining any other huge clubs (apart from Man City)?

“It’s mad, but at the time I was quite old school and I didn’t have an agent, my solicitor looked after me. So I never really had one and because he wasn’t an agent, he would never really look for me to push for a move to a different club and he didn’t move in those circles so he wouldn’t have those conversations. To be fair, I was really settled at Newcastle and the only reason I left was because Manchester City were a club that were going places and Newcastle, under the ownership of Mike Ashley were stagnating. There wasn’t any ambition and we were selling our best players, so it felt like the right time to leave.

“There could very well have been interest in signing me, but the board at Newcastle never told me about any bids or any clubs that wanted me. There were rumours of Arsenal interest at one point, it could have just been paper talk, but that didn’t materialise either.

“I was really happy at Newcastle though. They are a massive club with a great fan base and a fantastic stadium.”

