Opinion

Sensible Monk answers all the Newcastle United questions – The one you have been waiting for

The Qatar World Cup break interrupting this Newcastle United season.

An ideal time to get a snapshot of views from NUFC fans on how they think things are going.

So we sent out various questions to a number of regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

Next up we have Sensible Monk (For those not aware, Monk is a popular regular in the comments section on The Mag, who often helps spark ‘lively’ debate with his very unique take on NUFC, regularly willing to swim against the tide when it comes to having an opinion):

Player of the season so far (top choice and then second and third)?

The greatest signing in my lifetime has to be Trippier, he dragged a club which was looking at relegation to 11th.

My second choice is Almiron.

My wife, son and daughter are his biggest fans. For me he has always been good, just he could not score down the Bigg Market on a Saturday night. Now most things he hits are going in, as he is taking his time. He has the confidence and that is all down the Eddie Howe.

Lastly it has to be Joelinton.

I remember being at Rochdale away and he got taken off and booed off. Now he is the leader of a pack of Wolves who hunt the opposition down.

Goal of the season (top choice and then second and third)?

We have scored some great goals this season which takes me back to the era of Supermac .

The top one for me was Almiron v Fulham as it was so unexpected.

Next is Almiron again, against Everton, as it took something special to break them down.

Third was Maxi’s brilliant goal at Wolves, which for me, helped us turn the season around, as a defeat would have sent our heads down.

The three most improved players this season (in order)?

The most improved player is Joelinton by a mile. He was a laughing stock to be honest. Then some of my mates went out and bought some blue shirts with lots of sun and other bright yellow colours on them. Then he started playing great.

I will go for Almiron in second place – but only because he is putting the ball in the net. He used to hit the post, or just wide, but he is still the same player.

To be honest, I have not got a third, so will pick Elliott Anderson, solely on the basis his dad drinks in Al Bear, my favourite pub.

A must win game and the whole squad fit and available, which 11 would you select?

Must win game at home against Arsenal to win the league (don’t laugh it could happen)…

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson and Maxi.

If you want to beat the best, Maxi must play and Eddie knows this.

Not many players destroy Man City and the match would have been out of sight without this great player.

Eddie Howe signings (Botman, Bruno, Burn, Isak, Pope, Targett, Trippier, Wood) best to least best and explain why?

A very tricky question, as think I have not seen one of these players in the lift so here goes.

Trippier, Pope, Bruno, Botman, Burn, Isak, Taggett and Wood.

I cannot emphasise enough how important Trippier is to the team. I worry if Pope got injured, as our only other good keeper did a runner to Man Utd.

Bruno is a class act who creates space for others.

Sadly wood does not fit into our system as he does not move.

Best atmosphere at a match this season?

This has to be Chelsea by a mile.

I was in the Three Bulls early doors and the atmosphere started to build up by midday.

I then went down to the Hustler at one and Brentford went on to beat Man City. Despite the DJ, the fans were singing in there for three hours before kick off.

They were still singing when they came out the ground. What a day that was.

Which match have you enjoyed the most this season?

This has to be Fulham away as they had a player sent off early and we took a four nil lead.

No need to hide in the bogs, pure relaxation for a change.

If you could guarantee three NUFC players to go through rest of season available for every match, who would they be and in what order?

The first has to be Trippier, as he is a born leader. He organises everything, plus he is a good player.

The next is Pope, as I fear we do not have cover if he gets injured.

Lastly, as much as my heart says Maxi, I have to go with Wilson, as his off the ball running makes us a better team.

As Gordon Lee once said, Geoff Nulty was a brilliant player off the ball.

9 World Cup break – Has it come at a bad time (breaks momentum potentially etc) or a good time (players needed break, injuries clear up etc etc)?

We were starting to pick up some knocks so not the end of the world.

However, it is vital that we play strong teams in the friendlies and the league cup to get back in the same style of play. Other teams will suffer worse than us.

How big an advantage (if any) is it likely to be for NUFC when the Premier League kicks off again in late December, considering how many each of the ‘big seven’ have at the World Cup (16 Manchester City, 15 Manchester United, 12 Chelsea, 11 Tottenham, 10 Arsenal, 7 Liverpool, 5 Newcastle United)?

It’s not just the World Cup where we will have an advantage, it’s also the Champions League.

As much as it hurts, for this season only, I want our rivals to go as far as possible.

Has the ‘big six’ already become a ‘big seven’?

Yes, we have already become part of the big seven.

Earlier in the season we were sitting outside the Hustler and some Man City fan and my mate Bry got interviewed by a radio station. The Man City fan said it would take a few years. Well, he has never been on an express train.

If you are honest, ahead of the season kicking off, if you’d had to put your mortgage, rent…energy bill on it, where would you have predicted Newcastle to finish this season?

At the start of the season, I thought we would finish third.

The reason for this is, although I come from a heavy smoking family, I myself are a non smoker. So I borrowed a packet of Woodbines and did a simple back of a cigarette packet calculation, which apparently only works with Woodbines.

The last nineteen games last season, we had twelve wins two draws and five losses – thirty eight points. That equates to seventy six points this season, so third not sevententh.

Same as above but where now do you predict Newcastle to finish this season?

I will stick with 3rd behind Arsenal and Man City, in that order.

However, if we get seven points out of the next three games, the unthinkable could happen, as we can beat Arsenal at home.

Eddie Howe’s selection for the Palace League Cup game, three days before Chelsea in the Premier League, eight outfield changes. What did you think when you heard the team before kick-off, then what were your thoughts after the win (on penalties!) on the team Eddie had selected?

I would have gladly kicked Eddie Howe in the nuts with a pair of steel capped boots which my mates from the bender squad used to wear in the 1970s. By the way, the steel was on the outer side of the boots in those days, which hurt even more.

Russian Roulette is a game I have never played but Eddie thought it might be fun.

February 28th 1976 still haunts most fans to this day and Eddie nearly blew it. Lets hope you have learned your lesson and do not make the same mistake again.

If the new NUFC owners had decided to stick with Steve Bruce come what may, what do you predict would have happened these past 13 months and where would Newcastle United now be at?

In my opinion, Mike Ashley appointed some great managers.

Sorry for getting to question 15 without singing his praises.

We had three England managers (ED: Allardyce inherited by Ashley) plus Rafa. Even Pardew had his moments.

However, I cannot understand why we went for Bruce as he was a Championship manager at best.

A lot of our team now, were there under Bruce, so we would have stopped up like we did the season before, with a late run,

but it would have been more of the same next season.

Your choice – England win World Cup or Newcastle win League Cup?

When I read this question the Stella came pouring out my mouth and Mrs Monk will have to get a new tablecloth, for the breakfast in the morning.

As I said earlier, Feb 28th 1976 will live with me until I die.

So yes Eddie, play your strongest team in the next round to ease the pain.

On a scale of 1 to 10, how interested are you in England at the World Cup?

I was vey disappointed that this question was ranked 1 to 10 and not 0 to 10. So after a mouthful of Stella I will reluctantly give it a one.

In the 1950s we had some great players from the North East but they may as well have been from Trinidad and Tobago.

I grew up loving England, then Supermac scored five against Cyprus and got dropped, the love slowly drained away.

What summed it up for me is that James Milner won 61 caps, the first straight after he left Newcastle. The thought of cheering a team with Harry Kane playing in it, is not an option,

On a scale of 1 to 10, how interested are you in this Qatar World Cup?

They could play the World Cup in my back garden, or on the Town Moor…and it would make no difference.

A few years back, Ken Beattie, the Chairman of Morpeth Town, took his team to Qatar for a couple of pre-season friendlies and a good time was had by all.

People forget that we were awarded the World Cup for 1966 when we had just hung two men.

After the World cup we were still putting people in jail for having brightly coloured shirts or trousers and having a high pitched voice.

That practice finished in 1967, so talk of hypocrisy.

Three words to describe Eddie Howe?

In order…Level-headed, Trustworthy, Motivational.

Three words to describe Newcastle United now?

Simply The Best

In the next five years, who are going to be the most dominant four clubs in the Premier League?

Think it will be Man City and us.

I think some of the big clubs are now on the downward path.

Would you rather win the League Cup or finish top four and qualify for Champions League?

Just as well Mrs Monk has not had time to change the tablecloth, as the Stella came pouring out again.

I would gladly take relegation to see us win a cup.

The likes of Swindon, Coventry Oxford, Wigan, Sunderland and Boro fans, plus sixty other teams, have experienced that special moment.

We have only had misery.

I would just like us to win one thing in my lifetime and Eddie must get that into his head and quickly.

Best (realistic) signing Newcastle United could make in January?

Well here is a question.

My daughter Lucy once came into the living room and there was football on the screen. She laughed and said ‘you don’t like football and only watch Newcastle’ which was true, it just happened to be on.

So I have not got a clue who we should sign to be honest.

With plenty lifelines left and no audience, I am going to use both my phone a friends, so give me five minutes.

Here goes…

Nigel, manager of Al Bear, a Hibs and Newcastle fan, would love to see John McGinn in a Newcastle shirt, as he is a great box to box player with lots of energy. However, I think Maddison just edges it as he is the more creative player.

Deputy manager of Al Bear, Ewan, big Newcastle fan, has gone for Youri Tielemans – still only 25 with experience in big games and fills the gap we have in defensive midfield. Quick and good on the pivot, can defend going backwards and forward. Offers more going forward than Longstaff and would free Bruno to play as a number 8, rather than a number 6 . Good interception rate

and could be available cheap in January.

If you understood any of that you are a better man than me.

Over 13 months now since the takeover, what are your thoughts now on the debate that surrounds the identity of the Newcastle United owners?

The fact that Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers have a stake and are the front runners, makes a big difference.

Heard that the former owner played a big part in this financially, so credit to him for that.

The main thing is, the deal has been done despite five of the top six trying to block it.

In short, I am not going to lose any sleep over our new owners.

What are your thoughts on the job the Newcastle United owners have done since the takeover in October 2021?

Before I answer the question, I do not want to disappoint my loyal followers on here.

The likes of Wilson, Maxi, Joelinton, Willock, Longstaff, Almiron, Schar, the mainstay of the team, were all bought under the previous regime. We had the basis of a good time. All the players had been paid for up front and we had very little debt, except the interest free loan, and we had money in the bank.

So in short, they inherited a sound club, with perhaps the exception of the then manager.

In the short space of time, the new owners have done an exceptional job, far beyond expectations to be honest.

The two major tasks going forward are to get big commercial deals in and expand the stadium the best they can.

Newcastle United third in the table, how are you feeling?

Again, a very difficult question for me this one.

There is a regular contributor on here who I met recently for a few pints and he is spot on. Yes, I am delighted we are third and it’s been a great season and long may it continue.

During the two and half hours writing this article, I must have had 50 texts asking for Leeds and Bournemouth tickets, plus Leicester and Arsenal.

Some people very unhappy I can no longer help them out.

The days of just turning up and going to the match are long over.

Whether that is a price worth paying remains to be seen.

