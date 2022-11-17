Opinion

Saudis set to double down on investment with new Newcastle United January 2023 plans?

I’m almost running out of superlatives with Newcastle United.

The Toon WhatsApp chats have taken a whole different slant these last two months as our pre-season ambitions of being ‘best of the rest’ get giddily re-assessed every week.

This team is a testament to what supreme organisation from a top coach, with buy-in from all the players, looks like. Make no mistake, Newcastle United are in a title challenge now.

I don’t expect anyone to be good enough to beat Man City and that boy-monster of theirs over 38 games, but if they have an inexplicable and unlikely drop-off from the standards they have set, and we maintain (or even improve) ours, then Newcastle United are right up there to take advantage.

I certainly haven’t seen four teams better than us this year.

The crazy thing is, we haven’t even been as good as we can be either. Supremely well-organised, yes, but we have missed some of our best players for large parts of the season; got no rub of the green for the first six or seven games; often been profligate and sloppy in the final third. Yet here we are.

A couple of points behind Man City and a few more adrift of Arsenal; ahead of Spurs, Liverpool, Chelsea and Man U. Two of whom we have beaten in the last five games. Again, while battling injuries and not being as fluid as we have the potential to be up top.

For the title, still big outsiders. Like Leicester were. For top four, right there in the mix. And I have no doubt our Saudi benefactors, who have been so shrewd with their investments thus far, will have noted the same and made their own re-assessments of the scale of any January planned reinforcements.

Champions League qualification was always going to be the bottleneck to this project. As well as any manager had us drilled, until we got into those top four positions, we would be limited to the players we could get, the revenue we could make, and the brand we could build – no matter how deep our pockets are and how much wages we could pay.

The plan would surely have been to build slowly over the next two or three years, hoping to creep up on the teams above, ready when a few of them slipped up. Well, that time is now.

Things couldn’t have come together better for Newcastle United with all the big boys, bar Man City and Arsenal, in a state of transition or stagnation. We have built a platform so far this season and I think it would be false economy to rest on our laurels come January.

Man United, Liverpool, and Chelsea are all unlikely to splurge then, for a host of different reasons. Daniel Levy at Spurs will surely resist Conte’s weekly rattling of the tin too, especially while he hasn’t put pen to paper for his contract extension. Another two or three players of Bruno and Isak’s level, guys that come straight into that first eleven, and Newcastle United could secure a Champions League place this season. One that we might not relinquish for the foreseeable future.

It would be a false economy to sit on our hands. The Saudis are a lot more clever than me and I am sure they see that too.

There’s no need to go over how much Miggy has improved, that’s been covered ad nauseum elsewhere, and I’ve loved every second of it. I have also seen performances from Willock and Longstaff that, to be honest, I wasn’t confident they had in them.And while it great to see the tune Howe is getting from the latter two, I think that upgrades here, and an attacking option down the left to match Trippier’s threat down the right, are all that stand between us and grabbing that seat at the top table this season.

I don’t want to seem ungrateful to them. They have found levels I didn’t know they had, but they will need to find another one, if we want to take this next step and they want to play an important role in it. Howe might look Nice Guy Eddie in front of the cameras but the Bournemouth players admitted he had his ruthless side too.

I am sure, again, I am not saying anything here he doesn’t know. As well as he is doing, he can’t rest any more than they can, because if there’s any suspicion he isn’t the guy to take us to the next level, there would be no room for sentiment there either.

This article has taken a darker turn, I know. I don’t want to rain on any parade. It’s nuts I am even writing this without fear of getting dragging off in a tight white jacket to a room with padded walls, but this is where we are now.

I am loving it, and while you should enjoy the moment, as Howe reminds the players every week, you need to always be looking forward too. Our competition certainly will.

How Newcastle United act in January. How we recruit to get the quality in without upsetting this beautiful balance and spirit we have built, will be crucial. And it will be fascinating.

I can’t f…… wait!

