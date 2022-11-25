News

Saudi Arabia Sports Minister – They have done an excellent job at Newcastle United

A very interesting interview with the Saudi Arabia Sports Minister.

BBC Sport getting the chance to quiz Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal on any number of topics in a wide ranging interview.

Amongst the topics covered by BBC Sport’s Dan Roan, was events at St James’ Park.

With of course, 7 October 2021 seeing the Saudi Arabia PIF take an 80% stake in the new ownership model at the football club.

Dan Roan of BBC Sport asking Saudi Arabia Sports Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, about the ownership situation at Newcastle United:

“They have done an excellent job.

“They still have a long way to go (but) they have brought the right people on board.

“I’m sure they have targets to win the Premier League and the Champions League and so on, because they strive for the best and always bring the best on board, so I think it’s going to be a bright future for Newcastle.”

The Saudi Arabia Sports Minister also asked about Manchester United and Liverpool, whether Saudi Arabia would back Saudi ownership of one or both of those Premier League clubs, now their owners are desperate to sell:

“From the [Saudi Arabia] private sector, I can’t speak on their behalf, but there is a lot of interest and appetite and there’s a lot of passion about football.

“It’s the most-watched league in Saudi Arabia and the region and you have a lot of fans of the Premier League.

“We will definitely support it if any [Saudi] private sector comes in, because we know that’s going to reflect positively on sports within the kingdom.

“If there’s an investor willing to do so and the numbers add up, why not?”

