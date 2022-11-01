Opinion

Remarkable change from bookies – Newcastle United chances of Top 10, Top 6, Top 4, Top 1…

Some very interesting updated Premier League odds for this 2022/23 season where Newcastle United are concerned.

The wins over Fulham, Brentford and Everton, along with a credible draw at Old Trafford, had sent Eddie Howe and his players heading in the right direction, following an opening to the season where generally very good performances had brought regular draws rather than the wins they deserved.

However, for the bookies and punters, these victories at Tottenham and then the hammering of Aston Villa, are seeing Newcastle United viewed as now serious contenders to bother the self-appointed elite.

Newcastle United in fourth this Tuesday morning and listed below are the general Premier League odds available from the various bookies for the 2022/23 season:

Win the Premier League:

1/5 Man City

7/1 Arsenal

50/1 Man Utd

50/1 Tottenham

80/1 Newcastle United

80/1 Liverpool

80/1 Chelsea

1000/1 Brighton

Man City still huge favourites and Arsenal looking the most likely to put up some kind of challenge.

You then have Man Utd and Tottenham as 50/1 outsiders but all a bit mad to then see Newcastle United grouped with Chelsea and Liverpool at 80/1.

Premier League relegation:

1/2 Forest

4/7 Bournemouth

8/5 Wolves

9/4 Southampton

7/2 Leicester

7/2 Leeds

9/2 Everton

11/2 Villa

13/2 Brentford

8/1 Fulham

16/1 Palace

33/1 West Ham

66/1 Brighton

750/1 Newcastle United

1000/1 Man Utd

1000/1 Chelsea

1000/1 Tottenham

The current Premier League table on Tuesday morning (1 November 2022):

Therefore, after the Premier League odds for winning the title, no surprise that for the other 14 clubs these relegation chances are pretty much in reverse, NUFC (750/1) still seen as the club least likely to be relegated.

A very different story to last season when just six points from the first thirteen games…

Finish top four:

1/200 Man City, 1/10 Arsenal, 1/1 Liverpool, l, 1/1 Man Utd, 11/10 Tottenham, 7/5 Chelsea, 13/5 Newcastle United, 20/1 Brighton, 100/1 West Ham

The usual suspects seen as in contention but quite staggering to see that neutrals (bookies / punters) now see Newcastle United as only a 13/5 chance to finish top four, remarkable.

Finish top six:

1/1000 Man City, 1/100 Arsenal, 1/5 Liverpool, 1/5 Man Utd, 1/5 Tottenham, 1/4 Chelsea, 4/7 Newcastle United, 5/1 Brighton, 20/1 West Ham

Can anybody break up the usual top six?

The bookies / punters very much now see it as seven having to fit into six places, Newcastle are still seen as the most likely to miss out BUT at the same time are odds-on to finish top six at 4/7, seen as far more likely to make top six than miss out!

Finish top half:

1/33 Newcastle United, 1/4 Brighton, 5/6 West Ham, 7/5 Palace, 11/4 Fulham, 3/1 Aston Villa, 4/1 Brentford, 4/1 Everton, 5/1 Leicester

Once again, Newcastle United seen as the best of the rest, massive long odds on to finish top half.

Finish bottom half:

1/200 Forest, 1/200 Bournemouth, 1/25 Wolves, 1/12 Southampton, 1/9 Leeds, 1/6 Leicester, 1/5 Everton, 1/5 Villa, 1/4 Brentford, 1/4 Fulham, 4/6 Palace 1/1 West Ham, 9/2 Brighton, 25/1 Newcastle United, Man Utd 30/1, Liverpool 40/1, Chelsea 40/1, Tottenham 40/1

Ironically, it is this final set of odds that really blew my mind.

The turn around in terms of how outsiders see Newcastle United is quite extraordinary.

In only three of the 14 seasons that kicked off under Mike Ashley did NUFC end up top half of the Premier League, Newcastle finished fifth in that one-off 2011/12 season and then scraped tenth twice in 2013/14 and 2017/18. Yet now you can actually get odds of 25/1 for Newcastle to miss out on top half!

Interesting times ahead…

