Record FA Cup crowd at St James’ Park sees stunning turnaround for Newcastle United Women’s team

St James’ Park welcomed a record FA Cup crowd on Sunday for the Newcastle United women’s team.

The official attendance announced as a remarkable 28,565.

That figure beating by more than six thousand the astounding crowd the Newcastle United Women’s team attracted back in May, for their first ever game at St James’ Park, when 22,134 watched a 4-0 league win over Alnwick Town.

Not only is this a new record crowd for the Newcastle United women’s team.

Incredibly, this is also a record crowd for all clubs and all rounds of the women’s FA Cup, outside of the final.

The women’s FA Cup final at Wembley between Man City and Chelsea earlier this year, saw a new record (for a final) of 49,094.

Amanda Staveley gave a rousing speech (watch below) to the Newcastle United women’s team / squad ahead of today’s match.

However, things looked to have fallen very flat when Barnsley took a shock lead on 15 minutes.

The Newcastle United Women’s team fighting back and the better team…but unable to get the equaliser.

Half-time reached and still trailing.

More of the same after the break, United on top but unable to turn that into goals.

That is, until the 68th minute.

Georgie Gibson striking an excellent effort from 30 yards for the equaliser!

After having struggled for so long to get a goal, only four minutes later a stunning turnaround complete.

On 72 minutes, Sharna Wilkinson it was this time shooting from distance, her effort in off the post for a 2-1 lead!!

The clock reaches 90 minutes and only three minutes of added time for the Newcastle United Women’s team to see out.

Job done and into the third round!

Amanda Staveley giving a great speech to the NUFC women’s team and an overview if the journey they are on, ahead of what should be a memorable occasion this afternoon:

🗣️ Amanda Staveley provided a pre-match speech to @NUFCWomen ahead of this afternoon’s @VitalityWFACup tie against Barnsley! ⚫⚪ pic.twitter.com/DbtKX1w4W5 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 27, 2022

Remember, today’s match was only the second round of the women’s FA Cup and contested by two teams currently in the fourth tier of the women’s game in England. What a superb crowd, one that surely inspired those on the pitch today to that dramatic turnaround AND as well, inspiring so many in the crowd, especially young girls and boys, who dream one day of playing for Newcastle United, whether for the women’s or men’s team.

