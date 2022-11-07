News

Ralph Hasenhuttl has been sacked – Official Southampton announcement after Newcastle United hammering

Southampton have now sacked Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Just a month short of what would have been his fourth anniversary in charge of the Saints.

Newcastle’s 4-1 hammering the final defeat to spark the sacking.

That result meaning Southampton dropped into the bottom three after the weekend’s results.

This is already the sixth Premier League manager of the season to leave their job.

Scott Parker was sacked by Bournemouth on 30 August 2022.

Then on 7 September 2022 the same for Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.

Then Brighton losing Graham Potter on 8 September 2022 when their manager departed to the Stamford Bridge club.

Bruno Lage became the fourth on 2 October 2022 when Wolves gave him the push.

On 20 October 2022, it was the turn of Aston Villa and Steven Gerrard.

Now 18 days later, it is Southampton and Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Southampton official announcement on Ralph Hasenhuttl – 7 November 2022:

‘Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with Men’s First Team Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

First Team Assistant Coach Richard Kitzbichler has also today left the club.

Hasenhuttl, who was appointed in December 2018, departs having made a significant contribution to the club, overseeing some memorable results and also playing a key role in the development of our club infrastructure, identity and playing squad.

However, we now believe it is an appropriate time to make a change.

Everyone involved with the club would like to express their sincere thanks to Ralph for all of his efforts, as well as the unwavering commitment he has shown throughout his time as manager.

First Team Lead Coach Rubén Sellés will take charge of the side on an interim basis for our game on Wednesday night. The club will be announcing a permanent replacement in due course.’

