Ralph Hasenhuttl facing sack as he reflects after hammering from ‘clinical’ Newcastle United

Reading comments from Southampton fans ahead of this weekend, there appeared to be a very clear message that a lot of them want Ralph Hasenhuttl out.

After a 4-1 hammering at home and this weekend dropping into the relegation zone, it is difficult to imagine that supporter mood having got anything other than far worse.

Post-match, many in the media, including The Athletic and The Mail, are reporting that their information is that it is only a case of when Ralph Hasenhuttl is sacked. Not, if it is going to happen.

The only question seemingly now, is whether the Southampton boss is sacked during the World Cup break, or before it.

On Wednesday night, Ralph Hasenhuttl and his team face Sheffield Wednesday at home in the League Cup, before then Saturday afternoon sees them travelling to Anfield for a final Premier League match before the Qatar finals.

Ralph Hasenhuttl after Sunday’s defeat to Newcastle United:

“Four-one down and Newcastle showed why they are where they are…and we showed why we are where we are.

“This is the difference.

“If you hit the corner, or if you hit the side of the goal, we have again chances to score, but we have also given them only four shots on target and they scored four times.

“If you want to have the answer to what was the difference, you see this.

“Goals you score always make a difference in the result and when you score it’s not really enough and the game is gone.

“We are under the line and we are, in the moment, in a very difficult situation.”

Ralph Hasenhuttl asked about the importance of finding some momentum in the two games before the World Cup break:

“Very, very important, I think.

“Because it is not a good view at the moment when you look at the table.”

A tough afternoon…

“We had a tough game.

“They had seven shots on goal, four on target and they scored four goals…We had sixteen (shots), five on target and scored one.

“They were clinical in the right moments.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Southampton 1 Newcastle 4 – Sunday 6 November 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 35, Wood 58, Willock 62, Bruno 90+1

Southampton:

Perraud 89

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Southampton 56% (49%) Newcastle 44% (51%)

Total shots were Southampton 16 (4) Newcastle 7 (4)

Shots on target were Southampton 5 (1) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Southampton 8 (3) Newcastle 2 (2)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Crowd: 30,402 (3,300 NUFC fans)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 80), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Murphy (Shelvey 64), Willock (ASM 73), Almiron (Anderson 81), Wilson (Wood 45)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Fraser, Targett

