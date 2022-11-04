News

Ralph Hasenhuttl admits Newcastle United are now moving onto a different level than Southampton

Ralph Hasenhuttl has been speaking ahead of facing Newcastle United.

The Southampton boss sitting fourth bottom, whilst Sunday’s opponents are fourth top.

Since February, Southampton have only won four Premier League matches whilst Newcastle have won fourteen.

Rallph Hasenhuttl believing this is only the start of things, in terms of Newcastle United putting serious distance between themselves and Southampton (and others).

The Saints boss very complimentary about the job Eddie Howe has done in his first year in the job BUT with even better times to come at St James’ Park.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has updated on injuries and fitness as well, the Southampton boss thinks Armel Bella-Kotchap and Romeo Lavia are both in contention to return to the matchday squad on Sunday.

Ralph Hasenhuttl press conference ahead of facing Newcastle United – Friday 4 November 2022:

“Newcastle United want to be a top six club.

“They are on their way to do this because they are a strong side.

“I look at our chances and our level….

“It (Newcastle United) is not the club we want to compete with.

“A different potential from the money they can spend and in the end they also have different targets, you have to have money to do this.

“That (money) is only one side (of course)…the other side is that you have to work with the players you have.

“Eddie Howe is one the best young managers in England, he worked (a) very long (time) at Bournemouth and has a lot experience in the Premier League.

“He finally has another club where he can show he can deal with a bigger side and this is fantastic to watch.

“In Newcastle, he has shown immediately that he knows what to do with the team and it is impressive to see how they are doing.

“I think they definitely have the players to do this and ot every player is playing at the moment.

“Allan Saint-Maximin was not playing all the time and he (Eddie Howe) is (currently) going more for the players that give you this intense game and high speed running. We all know this can be a very nasty way of putting an opponent under pressure but we have also been a team with this style.

“When we (Southampton) are doing well, we can still cause them (Newcastle) issues, you don’t get a lot of chances against this team but we have shown against other good teams we can break their rhythm.”

Ralph Hasenhuttl on injuries / fitness ahead of Sunday:

“Romeo Lavia is in contention, he had some problems with his knees which is common when you’re long out.

“He didn’t train yesterday but it’s quite likely he’s in the squad.

“He (Armel Bella-Kotchap) is also an option for the weekend.

“He is back in training and has shown no fear.”

