Opinion

Qatar World Cup now shaping up to be one of the best ever – A little bit of controversy…

I can’t believe it is only four days ago since this Qatar World Cup kicked off.

So much has happened in that time, both on and off the pitch.

I know it is difficult, but just for a moment, I want to get away from all the controversial stuff off the pitch, that was always going to hang over this tournament.

FIFA and the hosts are an absolute shameless shambles BUT…

Despite that…and no thanks to either of them, this Qatar World Cup is shaping up to be one of the best ever.

I am talking about the actual football, you know, the stuff that a World Cup should be about.

Ironically, it didn’t get off to the best of starts, the opening match was a complete non-event. One additional massive negative when you allow the likes of Qatar to host a World Cup, is that as hosts they got to automatically qualify and are absolutely useless. Ecuador totally hammered them and if they’d had to score five or six I reckon they would have done so, the hosts so bad that even half their (paid to go to the match?) fans left long before the end of what was supposedly a historic occasion for them.

Anyway, since that point, I think it has been excellent, give or take the odd goalless draw which you are always going to get in group format situations.

A massive part of this uplift I am feeling is that I had very average expectations for England in this Qatar World Cup but that 6-2 win and especially the performance, was exceptional. For once Gareth Southgate played an attractive attacking style / tactics, a back four with the full-backs pushed up, which then allowed the creative players such as Saka to get on the ball in good positions a lot more.

I see a lot of clueless people lazily declaring Iran are useless, simply because of this scoreline and the usual for many people, of not wanting to give England any credit. However, this was a brilliant England display that simply meant Iran were made to look so poor. Indeed, if England had any decent central defenders, this would have been a 6-0.

Iran will almost certainly surprise a lot of people I think when it comes to their other games against Wales and USA, you might laugh but I wouldn’t even rule out them still qualifying, watch this space. In their 21 games before this Qatar World Cup, Iran won 17, drew two and lost only two. Their final three warm up games saw them beat Uruguay and Nicaragua, plus draw with Senegal, this Iran team are no mugs.

Anyway, away from England and some of the football has been exceptional AND from unexpected places. There may be still the odd very weak team such as Qatar, probably Australia, maybe one or two more, BUT most others are of a far higher level than previously AND this Qatar World Cup is looking all the better for it.

I watched Canada last night and they were brilliant in everything they did, apart from putting the ball in the net. Never mind not deserving to lose, they absolutely deserved to win against Belgium. I am saying this not just because they have a born and bred Geordie Newcastle United supporting manager, Canada have some exceptional players, the likes of Jonathan David and Alphonso Davies, players I would love seeing play for NUFC.

Then of course we have the massive shocks already, Argentina leading at 1-0 but a superb fightback and goals from Saudi Arabia that set off amazing scenes of celebration and a national holiday for their fans back home.

This closely followed by more of the same, Germany seemingly cruising and game won, only for Japan to also come back and win 2-1 with some quality goals.

At the other end of the competitive match spectrum, Costa Rica were taken apart 7-0 by Spain. A World Cup always looks better with a high quality Spain side.

As I say, I have enjoyed so much of this Qatar World Cup so far, the actual football side far surpassing my low expectations.

It is day five today of twenty nine and I am looking forward to more of the same hopefully.

For both the hosts and FIFA I would struggle to give them even one out of ten for their involvement in this tournament BUT despite them, for me it is eight or nine out of ten already when it comes to the actual football side of things.

Fingers crossed that it only gets better and better (as we have a rest from proper football and Newcastle United!).

