Qatar World Cup – Last minute ban brought in on selling beer at stadiums

Fans heading to the Qatar World Cup have had bad news on Friday morning.

At the last minute, the hosts have decided to ban the sale of alcohol on matchdays at the eight stadiums.

The agreement had been that fans could buy alcohol within the immediate area of each stadium for a period of time stretching from before each match and then after the final whistle.

However, it has now been widely reported on Friday morning that the beer / alcohol goalposts have been moved, with Qatar telling FIFA that they have changed their minds…

It was shameful the process that saw Qatar end up with the hosting rights back in 2010.

Then things got even worse very quickly, when having made their bid based on hosting the tournament in the normal June / July slot, Qatar were then allowed to move the World Cup to November / December 2022. Australia had been barred from putting a bid in for hosting the World Cup because they were wanting to do exactly that. Hosting in the months of the year when the temperatures aren’t so extreme down under.

FIFA confirm the removal of alcohol from all World Cup stadia just 2 days and 5 hours before the tournament starts. pic.twitter.com/WO0xzu34wV — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 18, 2022

Two days to go and for those of us watching from afar, wondering exactly what those Newcastle fans who are going to the tournament will be experiencing, along with everybody else from the rest of the UK and around the World who are visiting Qatar during the next month for the World Cup.

The phrase ‘It is like a desert in here’ will never have been more apt…

New York Times report – 18 November 2022:

Qatar Bans Beer Sales at World Cup Stadiums

The about-face on alcohol could violate a multimillion-dollar FIFA sponsorship agreement, and signaled that soccer’s governing body may no longer be in full control of its showcase event.

In an abrupt about-face, Qatari officials have decided that the only drinks that will be on sale to fans at stadiums during the month long World Cup will be nonalcoholic.

The decision on beer sales was confirmed on Friday morning by a World Cup official familiar with the change in plans. The official asked not to be named because they were not authorized to speak with the news media, and because Qatar was still preparing its official announcement.

The move is the latest and most dramatic change to an evolving alcohol plan that has for months increased tensions between FIFA, soccer’s global governing body, and Qatar, a conservative Muslim nation where the sale of alcohol is tightly controlled. But it also will complicate FIFA’s $75 million sponsorship agreement with Budweiser; infuriate fans already chafing at restrictions; and once again leave organizers scrambling to adjust — this time only 48 hours before the tournament’s opening game on Sunday.

But it also suggested that FIFA, which has faced years of blistering criticism for its decision to bring its showpiece championship to Qatar, may no longer be in full control of major decisions related to its event. The organization’s official fan guide notes that “ticket holders will have access to Budweiser, Budweiser Zero, and Coca-Cola products within the stadium perimeter” for at least three hours before games, and for one hour afterward.

The ban on alcohol sales to fans at stadiums — beer will still be available in luxury suites reserved for FIFA officials and other wealthy guests — comes a week after an earlier edict that dozens of red beer tents bearing Budweiser’s branding be moved to more discrete locations at the World Cup’s eight stadiums, away from where most of the crowds attending games would pass.

