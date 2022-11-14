Opinion

Qatar World Cup impact on Newcastle United squad compared to Premier League ‘Big 7’ rivals

The pause button has been pressed on the Premier League.

A season like no other sees a World Cup played in the middle of the Premier League campaign.

All a bit crazy how this has been allowed to come about, both Qatar getting awarded the competition in the first place, then allowed to host it in the (European) winter, when their original bid that ‘won’ was for them to have the tournament in the usual (European) summer slot.

Anyway, moving away from the endless arguments about Qatar’s hosting of the tournament, how is this World Cup going to impact on the Premier League?

We have already seen far more games having to be played by this stage, due to having to fit in a World Cup. Overall, the Premier League has only been extended by a week at either end, yet there is now a break of more than six weeks instead of a normal PL season getting played out.

So, when the Premier League clubs return to action from Boxing Day onwards, which teams / squads will be feeling the after effects the most of this Qatar tournament?

Newcastle United World Cup call-ups:

Nick Pope

Kieran Trippier

Callum Wilson

Fabian Schar

Bruno Guimaraes

Teenager Garang Kuol has been called up by Australia but he doesn’t formally become a Newcastle United player until the January window and is then expected to go out on loan to a club on the continent.

This is how the Premier League table looks now AND will continue to look until Boxing Day:

So, when it comes to World Cup numbers, which of the Premier League ‘Big 7’ are most affected…

16 Manchester City (Includes 10 of the starting 11 who lost to Brentford on Saturday – Haaland the exception)

15 Manchester United

12 Chelsea

11 Tottenham.

10 Arsenal

7 Liverpool

5 Newcastle United

A bit of a surprise maybe to see the scousers with relatively so few, though still not as low numbers as NUFC.

At the other end of the spectrum in the Premier League, both Bournemouth and Southampton have only two players each going to Qatar, whilst Leeds have three.

