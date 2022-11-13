Opinion

Qatar World Cup break bad for Newcastle United – Really?

Newcastle United are getting deserved respect as we head into the Qatar World Cup break.

A lot of folk are saying the break for the World Cup has come at the wrong time for our high flying Magpies.

I understand about keeping momentum going…but would the high tempo way Newcastle United are playing, have been sustainable?

We have known all season that this winter break was happening and I honestly believe that Eddie Howe has had his players on full throttle with this in mind.

We are now sitting prettily in third place in the Premier League, with at least a top six finish seemingly well within our grasp.

I was heartened to see the further cash influx announced by the Newcastle United owners during the week, confirming their commitment. It was also an acknowledgment that Eddie and the Hotrods are way above speed, in our drive to the summit.

The comments from neutrals after yesterday’s win against Chelsea, confirms that Newcastle United are being taken seriously for the first time since Sir Bobby Robson was at the helm in the early noughties.

I caught a little bit of the human-rights protest at Gallowgate on YouTube last night and my take on it was that the main spokesperson came across as posturing and a little petulant. In my opinion anyway, giving unconvincing answers to genuine questions.

Newcastle United thoroughly deserved the win against Chelsea and it was a lovely goal by Joe Willock after some sterling work once again from man of the moment Miguel Almiron.

The mackems on RTG ran a thread on our match and some of them were that impressed, they posted videos of China Crisis’ 1984 release ‘Wishful Thinking’ (I took this as a compliment after my article yesterday).

With only a couple of games before the January transfer window opens, our immediate future looks rosy. I expect Eddie Howe to spend wisely but would not be at all surprised to see a real statement signing.

My mates are all buzzing and I would like to take this opportunity to wish Ellas a happy 68th birthday today. He was one of the men behind the recent Gloaters coastal triathlon for charity.

As I said earlier in the week, this is the best I have felt since Sir Bobby had us top of the league on Christmas Day 2001, after consecutive away wins at Arsenal and Leeds.

Elsewhere yesterday in the top six there was another away win for Arsenal, who have surprised many and emerged as serious contenders.

Manchester City unusually slipped up at home to Brentford and it was nice to see Ivan Toney do so well (it must of been hard for the lad this week after being omitted from the England squad).

Spurs came from behind to beat an unlucky Leeds side, whilst Liverpool eventually swept Southampton away.

So the Qatar World Cup break is upon us and I can categorically say that I will be trying to avoid watching this rotten World Cup as much as I can. I was as flabbergasted as anybody else when Qatar was awarded the tournament back in 2010.

What I do hope is that all of our players on international duty come back fit and up for the challenges in the new year.

Newcastle United are back big style and we as fans and supporters are truly in for the ‘Best years of our Lives’ (forgive me for not putting the Modern Romance lyrics up but you have to draw the line somewhere…).

