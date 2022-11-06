Opinion

Premier League table on Sunday night looking so sweet – All the Big Seven matches now complete

The Premier League didn’t look too bad going into the weekend.

Five games to be played on Saturday, then the other five today.

Sunday night and finally all games complete, the final whistle going at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after their game against Liverpool.

Some interesting results this week for the Premier League ‘Big Seven’…and others.

Saturday 5 November

Leeds 4 Bournemouth 3

Man City 2 Fulham 1

Nottingham Forest 2 Brentford 2

Wolves 2 Brighton 3

Everton 0 Leicester 2

Sunday 6 November

Chelsea 0 Arsenal 1

Aston Villa 3 Man U 1

Southampton 1 Newcastle United 4

West Ham 1 Crystal Palace 2

Tottenham 1 Liverpool 2

All of which leaves the Premier League table looking like this on Sunday night:

Well, how sweet looking is that?

Defeats for ‘Big Seven’ clubs Man Utd, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Wins for Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool and…Newcastle United!

Between them this season, Man U, Spurs and Chelsea combined, have failed to win 21 of their 39 Premier League matches played so far.

Obviously not all of our big seven rivals could lose this weekend, as four of them were playing other big seven clubs.

Maybe some of you would have fancied draws in those two games but I’m very happy to see three of our six rivals losing on one weekend.

These three losers all have a game in hand on Newcastle United but are respectively four points (Man Utd), six points (Chelsea) and eight points (Liverpool) adrift of Eddie Howe’s side.

Bottom line is that Newcastle United now sit third and whatever happens now, NUFC are going to be in the top four all the way through to past Christmas now.

Of course, if Newcastle can beat Chelsea next Saturday and go nine points clear of our cockney friends, well, that would be very very sweet.

Having got into this position fourteen games this season, the ambition must surely now be to try and maintain a top six place as the first target, then if possible of course, go another level higher and try our best to remain in the top four. To that end, I think definitely best today that we saw both Chelsea and Spurs lose, as well as then the massive bonus of Man Utd falling on Unai Emery’s Villa debut match.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Southampton 1 Newcastle 4 – Sunday 6 November 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 35, Wood 58, Willock 62, Bruno 90+1

Southampton:

Perraud 89

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Southampton 56% (49%) Newcastle 44% (51%)

Total shots were Southampton 16 (4) Newcastle 7 (4)

Shots on target were Southampton 5 (1) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Southampton 8 (3) Newcastle 2 (2)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Crowd: 30,402 (3,300 NUFC fans)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 80), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Murphy (Shelvey 64), Willock (ASM 73), Almiron (Anderson 81), Wilson (Wood 45)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Fraser, Targett

