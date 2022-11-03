News

Premier League goal of the month : Miguel Almiron nominated – Vote now!

The October 2022 Premier League goal of the month nominations have been revealed.

Eight goals in total competing for the accolade.

With the nominations including one Newcastle United strike from Miguel Almiron, his stunner at Fulham.

Please go HERE to register your vote for Miguel Almiron and ensure that he wins this Premier League goal of the month award.

I am quite amazed at only one of the six October Almiron goals being included, especially ad Kevin de Bruyne has two, so there clearly aren’t any rules about only one goal from a player.

However, in actual fact it is a positive, as when they are voting, Newcastle fans won’t be splitting their collective votes.

Premier League official announcement – 3 November 2022:

Eight brilliant strikes from seven different players have been nominated for October 2022’s Budweiser Goal of the Month award, and you can help to decide who wins.

atch the goals above and have your say by voting for your favourite before 12:00 GMT on Monday 7 November.

The supporters’ vote will be combined with the choices from a panel of experts to determine the winner, who will be announced next week.

Budweiser Goal of the Month shortlist

Thomas Partey (ARS 3-1 TOT) 1 Oct

Miguel Almiron (FUL 1-4 NEW) 1 Oct (1st goal)

Conor Gallagher (CRY 1-2 CHE) 1 Oct

Antony (MCI 6-3 MUN) 2 Oct

Kevin De Bruyne (MCI 3-1 BHA) 22 Oct

Dwight McNeil (EVE 3-0 CRY) 22 Oct

Youri Tielemans (WOL 0-4 LEI) 23 Oct

Kevin De Bruyne (LEI 0-1 MCI) 29 Oct

Vote HERE for Miguel Almiron.

(Eddie Howe has been nominated for October’s Manager of the month – Go HERE for details of how to vote for him)

(Whilst Miguel Almiron has also been nominated for October’s Player of the month, along with Kieran Trippier and Bruno G – Go HERE for details of how to vote for one/all of them)

