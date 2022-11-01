News

Premier League form table updated – Newcastle United fans please take a look…

After the weekend’s matches, this (see below) is how the Premier League form table looks.

Newcastle United having hammered Aston Villa 4-0 on Saturday at St James’ Park, it is Southampton away on Sunday up next.

Eddie Howe looking to build on Newcastle United’s current fourth place in the full table.

Here is the Premier League form table now, which covers the past six matches for all teams:

As you can see, a glorious sight as Newcastle United remain at the very top of this new updated Premier League form table, just ahead of Arsenal.

The form shows five wins and one draw giving Eddie Howe’s team 16 points from a possible 18.

Indeed, Newcastle United have now lost only one of their last 15 Premier League matches.

This weekend it is Southampton that NUFC are up against, another win would reinforce Newcastle’s place at the top of this Premier League form table.

No game in the top tier is easy but the way Newcastle United are playing under Eddie Howe, we know this team can give anybody a game…

The last six results for Southampton with very latest one listed first:

Palace 1 Southampton 0

Southampton 1 Arsenal 1

Bournemouth 0 Southampton 1

Southampton 1 West Ham 1

Man City 4 Southampton 0

Southampton 1 Everton 2

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the very latest result first:

Newcastle 4 Aston Villa 0

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 1 Everton 0

Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 5 Brentford 1

Fulham 1 Newcastle 4

This is how the Premier League table currently looks on Tuesday 1 November 2022 after the weekend’s matches:

As you can see above, Southampton currently fourth bottom of the Premier League AND also fourth bottom of the Premier League form table, having picked up just five points from a possible 18.

Newcastle United in fourth place in this full Premier League table and whilst yet again, taking nothing for granted, it is great just to be able to daydream of what could potentially happen.

Tottenham are once again in Newcastle’s sights, a win for Eddie Howe’s team over Southampton would then see them move into third if Spurs failed to win at home to Liverpool on Saturday.

Everything to play for!

