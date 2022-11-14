News

Premier League form table updated – A bit of a shock for Newcastle United fans

The Premier League form table has been updated.

Club football now paused for six weeks in the English top tier, as the Qatar World Cup finals take place.

Eddie Howe and his players signing off at the weekend with a win over Chelsea at St James’ Park.

The Premier League form table covers the past six matches for all teams and is updated after each round of PL matches.

Here is a brief rundown of recent weeks, where Newcastle United were placed each time in the Premier League form table.

After winning 1-0 at home to Everton

Fifth in the Premier League form table with 12 points (3 wins and 3 draws)

After winning 2-1 at Tottenham

Top of the Premier League form table with 14 points (4 wins and 2 draws)

After winning 4-0 at SJP against Aston Villa

Top of the Premier League form table with 16 points (5 wins and 1 draw)

After winning 4-1 at Southampton

Top of the Premier League form table with 16 points (5 wins and 1 draw)

So here is the newly updated Premier League form table after Newcastle won 1-0 against Chelsea, which covers the past six matches for all teams:

As you can see, a bit of a shock for Newcastle United fans, their team goes into the weekend on top of the Premier League form table, wins for a fifth time in a row, yet drops down the table!

Here is the explanation…

The last six results for Arsenal with very latest one listed first:

Wolves 0 Arsenal 2

Chelsea 0 Arsenal 1

Arsenal 5 Forest 0

Southampton 1 Arsenal 1

Leeds 0 Arsenal 1

Arsenal 3 Liverpool 2

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the very latest result first:

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0

Southampton 1 Newcastle 4

Newcastle 4 Aston Villa 0

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 1 Everton 0

Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

Last week, Newcastle just edged Arsenal in the Premier League form table. Both clubs had 16 points from a possible 18 but NUFC had a better goal difference.

With this latest update, the Newcastle 5-1 win over Brentford drops off the six match run of form and the 1-0 win over Chelsea replaces it.

So both clubs have picked up a possible 16 points from their last six PL matches but Arsenal have scored 13 and conceded 3, whilst Newcastle have scored 12 and conceded 2. So identical points and goal difference (+10) BUT Arsenal just prevailing because of number of goals scored.

However, if we take things back for the past nine games Premier League form table, you find Arsenal with 22 points (7 wins, 1 draw, 1 defeat), whilst Newcastle have picked up 23 points (7 wins and 2 draws).

Astonishing form from Eddie Howe and his players.

This is how the Premier League table currently looks on Monday 14 November 2022 as we head into this World Cup break:

When club football returns on Boxing Day, Arsenal are home to West Ham, whilst Newcastle travel to Leicester.

Everything to play for!

