Opinion

Premier League clubs supplying England – The new reality

Cards on the table time. I’m not a Gareth Southgate fan.

It’s easy and lazy to trot out the usual “He’s done better than any England manager in major competitions since Sir Alf.”

I think England have achieved those results DESPITE Southgate, not BECAUSE of Southgate.

Now. I’d take the Toon winning a trophy over England winning the World Cup every day of the week – no contest!

However, Southgate has been extremely fortunate in that all the usual suspects (Germany, Italy, Brazil, Argentina etc.) in the latest World Cup and Euros were woefully below their usual standards.

We’ll never have an easier chance of England picking up a trophy than we did in 2018 and 2020 (2021).

That chance was squandered by Southgate’s ultra-cautious, negative tactics; his refusal to embrace the abundance of attacking flair at his disposal – only ever starting two of five from Sterling, Foden, Grealish, Mount and Saka; and his Bruce-like tactical incompetence.

Congratulations to Callum Wilson, Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier on being named in the England 26 man squad for the Qatar World Cup.

The squad makes for interesting debate when appreciating just how far the Toon have come in the 12 months since the cabbage departed.

I would suggest that the size of a club is invariably aligned with the number of its players who appear for their national side.

This is England’s 2022 World Cup squad by club representation:-

Citeh 5

Toon 3

Manure 3

Chelsea 3

Ars 3

Red Scouse 2

Blue Scouse 2

Spurs 2

Foxes 1

Dortmund 1

Hammers 1

Indeed, if rumours are to be believed and Maddison joins us shortly, Newcastle United will be second only to Citeh and AHEAD of the rest of the “Big 6” already.

Heady times, indeed, and this despite all the “big boys” having bought squads for amounts (figures in euros below) way ahead of our relatively meagre outlay according to Transfermarkt:

As you can see, Newcastle United only ninth when it comes to Premier League clubs and their squad valuations (how much they cost), NUFC costing 447m euros (approximately £390m at today’s exchange rates).

What a triumph for the hierarchy of our beloved institution and what a telling barometer of how far we’ve come!

HTL

