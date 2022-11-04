Opinion

Premier League clubs (non-big 6) recent seasons getting off to great start – This is where they ended up

Premier League clubs challenging the self-appointed ‘big six’…

As things currently stand, Newcastle United are the latest to attempt this.

Eddie Howe and his players making a great start to the season, with results eventually matching the performances, momentum building all the time as an outstanding October brought 16 points from a possible 18.

With a fraction over a third (13 of 38 games) of the season gone, the big question is whether Newcastle United can keep this up.

This is how the Premier League table currently looks on Friday (4 November 2022) ahead of the weekend’s matches:

Newcastle United currently sitting in fourth and if they can win at Southampton on Sunday, the outlook is guaranteed to look even better. As this weekend sees Chelsea v Arsenal and Spurs v Liverpool, as well as a tough match for Man Utd, away at Villa for Emery’s debut game.

Those Premier League clubs in the ‘big six’…have they something to seriously worry about, with NUFC’s early season form?

Well, as a bit of background / history, I have looked back at these last three seasons and focused on ‘other’ (non-big six) Premier League clubs who made impressive starts to the season and then where they eventually ended up by the end of the season…

After 13 Premier League games in the 2019/20 season:

This is how the season ended up for those ‘non-big-six clubs’:

5th Leicester on 62 points – Averaged 2.23 points in first 13 PL games, 1.32 points in following 25 matches.

7th Wolves on 59 points – Averaged 1.46 points in first 13 points, 1.60 points in following 25 matches.

9th Sheffield United on 54 points – Averaged 1.38 points in first 13 PL games, 1.44 points in following 25 matches.

10th Burnley on 54 points – Averaged 1.38 points in first 13 points, 1.44 points in following 25 matches.

After 13 Premier League games in the 2020/21 season:

This is how the season ended up for those ‘non-big-six clubs’:

15th Southampton on 43 points – Averaged 1.85 points in first 13 PL games, 0.76 points in following 25 matches.

5th Leicester on 66 points – Averaged 1.85 points in first 13 points, 1.68 points in following 25 matches.

10th Everton on 59 points – Averaged 1.77 points in first 13 PL games, 1.44 points in following 25 matches.

After 13 Premier League games in the 2021/22 season:

This is how the season ended up for those ‘non-big-six clubs’:

7th West Ham on 56 points – Averaged 1.77 points in first 13 PL games, 1.32 points in following 25 matches.

10th Wolves on 51 points – Averaged 1.54 points in first 13 points, 1.24 points in following 25 matches.

As you can see, there is a clear pattern for ‘non-big six’ clubs of starting the opening 13 games strongly, then falling away.

However, on a more optimistic note, of the nine examples above in the last three PL seasons, only Southampton in 2020/21 dropped more than four places at the end of the season compared to their position after 13 PL matches.

Though no non-big six club bettered their position between 13 and 38 games, of the examples above, with only Leicester in 2020/21 maintaining their (fifth) position.

Can Newcastle United buck the trend?

