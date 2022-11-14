News

Premier League clubs half-term reports – Newcastle United awarded A++ with gold stars

Premier League clubs can now take stock of where they are at.

A very busy, even more compacted than usual, start to the season has seen clubs play 14 or 15 PL matches in the first three months of the season.

That is as well as League Cup matches and for those with European commitments, six group games each.

Add in the fact that there was also a two week international break in September, little time to breathe, let alone measure how all the various Premier League clubs are doing so far.

This is how the Premier League table looks this Monday morning and will continue to do so until Boxing Day:

No doubt we will see plenty of similar exercises carried out by the media during this World Cup break but this one from The Athletic caught my eye.

For all 20 Premier League clubs they have done ‘half-term report cards’, the verdict on each club’s season so far.

The Athletic getting someone to do each of the Premier League clubs, who regularly covers that particularly club.

These were the overall headline results when it came to grades awarded for each of the Premier League clubs on the season so far:

A++ with gold stars : Newcastle United

A : Arsenal, Fulham

A- : Brighton, Man City

B : Brentford

B- : Crystal Palace, Man Utd, Tottenham

C+ : Leicester, Nottingham Forest

C : Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Leeds, Liverpool

C- : Everton

D : Chelsea, Southampton, West Ham

E : Wolves

As for Newcastle United specifically, it was the excellent George Caulkin who delivered the NUFC verdict, George declaring the following…

Has the season so far been above or below expectations?

‘Seriously? Newcastle are third. THIRD. This time last season, they were rooted in the bottom three and Eddie Howe was admitting “we’re in a relegation battle.” Now he is being asked about challenging for the title. Surreal. Granted, a lot of money has been spent since their takeover, but this is a revolution built on improvement to players like Joelinton, Miguel Almiron and plenty more. They’re third!’

What’s been the standout performance?

‘Again, it’s very strange to be writing this … but it’s not easy to choose. A fantastic 3-3 draw with Manchester City? Four games where they have scored four goals or more? Beating Chelsea at home, and comfortably so? But for taking on one of the big teams on home turf, it has to be the 2-1 victory at Tottenham Hotspur, a performance which Howe rates as probably the best of his spell.’

And the worst?

‘They’ve only lost one game and even that very late 2-1 defeat at Anfield felt like a staging post in terms of vivid sh.thousery. There have been a couple of dullish draws, but nobody is complaining.’

The player of the year so far is…

‘There are a lot of candidates. Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Joelint …No, hang on, I can’t just list out the entire team. So here’s to a run of seven goals in eight games, eight in total this season and a giant raspberry to Jack Grealish. “Playing like Almiron?” If only you could, Jack.’

Who has it all to prove after the break?

‘In the context, the tone of this question feels wrong, but Alexander Isak has only started three games since his £62million signing from Real Sociedad last summer. His return from injury should be fun.’

Overall grade:

‘A++ with gold stars.’

I can’t disagree with much, if anything, of that.

More of the same please!

