Opinion

Premier League clubs fans ranked – Best support at home this season (Amusing ‘debate’ sparked!)

When it comes to Premier League clubs fans, who are the best at supporting their team?

Footy Limbs have ranked all clubs in the top tier, from one to twenty, in terms of home support this season.

I just love this kind of nonsense because it triggers so many people…

Predictably, you get those Premier League clubs fans who aren’t ranked highly, kicking off.

Whilst at the same time, plenty people line up to slag off those who are ranked at the top.

Anyway, without further ado…

Footy Limbs rank all Premier League clubs fans from one to twenty in terms of home support this season:

RANKED:

PL 22/23 Home Support so far:

1. Newcastle United

2. Arsenal

3. Leeds

4. Forest

5. Man City

6. Man Utd

7. Everton

8. Palace

9. Spurs

10. Chelsea

11. Brighton

12. West Ham

13. Liverpool

14. Fulham

15. Brentford

16. Villa

17. Wolves

18. Leicester

19. Bournemouth

20. Southampton

Well, I’m certainly not disagreeing with their top choice!

Mike Ashley over a period that lasted almost a decade and a half, did his best to extinguish any hope for Newcastle United fans.

It has brilliant to see that since his and Steve Bruce’s departure, just how brilliant the atmosphere can be at St James’ Park, even with just the slightest encouragement.

When it comes to Premier League clubs fans and their support at home, this would be my opposition top four behind Newcastle United based on my travels / experiences this season and last…Brentford, Leeds, Palace, Spurs (*NUFC haven’t played Forest or Bournemouth away this last season and a third).

